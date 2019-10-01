Oranj Launches Client Success Team to Provide White Glove Service and Support Ease-of-Adoption for Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj, an end-to-end, free wealth management solution that helps independent financial advisors streamline their businesses and create a collaborative digital experience for the advisor and the advisor's clients, today announced the formation of its new Client Success Team. The Client Success Team provides customized, hands-on onboarding to help clients quickly and efficiently get setup on the Oranj platform and maximize their use of the free software. Following the advisor's initial onboarding, the Client Success Team will continue to work closely with the advisor to ensure a good client experience.

"The Client Success Team will provide advisors using the Oranj platform with useful resources and reliable support, fostering and developing a mutually beneficial relationship," said Lauri Hofherr, Head of Product Development at Oranj. "As a fairly young firm – just five years old now – we have been focused on building out our product and delivering sophisticated features. The Client Success Team is the obvious next step. We want to improve our relationships with users and provide support to help them get the most out of the Oranj software."

Onboarding new financial technology can seem complex, but with Oranj's simple yet sophisticated technology and the support of the skilled Client Success Team, advisors no longer need to avoid upgrading their technology.

From an advisor's first login, the Oranj Client Success Team begins with a Quick Start Program that includes a needs assessment to define a customized onboarding program with targeted training materials. The Client Success Team works with each client from account aggregation to model creation and rebalancing to make sure our clients are ready to take advantage of the whole breadth of features in the Oranj application.

"A personal, human touch does matter," stated Hofherr.

In keeping with the company's business model, the Client Success Team services are free, as is the use of the Oranj software. "Not only do we provide free software but we're offering free supported onboarding, versus other firms that charge clients for onboarding. We are happy to do this without cost to the advisor, through a personalized, hands-on implementation when needed," said Hofherr.

The four-member Client Success Team is comprised of technical support, client service and relationship management professionals with extensive financial services industry and RIA experience. For more information on the Client Success Team members, click here.

"The early feedback we've been getting about the Client Success Team is excellent and demonstrates that it is driving the results we want – advisors who are enthusiastic fans of our software and our service," continued Hofherr. "This is a new way of servicing that's going to increase advisor engagement and improve the client experience. We want everyone in the equation to be successful and get the most out of our software and its award-winning features."

ABOUT ORANJ

Oranj has reimagined financial advisors' technology so they can spend less time managing and more time advising. Oranj simplifies advisor technology without sacrificing sophistication by offering an end-to-end solution for investment management, rebalancing, trading, online onboarding and a client portal — all with award-winning account aggregation at its core. For more information about Oranj and its free wealth management platform, please visit www.runoranj.com or follow @runoranjdotcom on Twitter.

