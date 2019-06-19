Oranj Named Finalist in Multiple Categories of WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Awards

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj, an end-to-end wealth management software for financial advisors, has been named a finalist for the Wealthmanagement.com 2019 Industry Awards. The Chicago-based fintech firm is recognized in multiple categories, including its popular model marketplace, which launched just 18 months ago. The firm is also recognized for its completely redesigned investor portal, which gives clients the freedom to monitor finances, track goals, and collaborate with their advisor in real time from any mobile device.

"Thank you to the team of judges for recognizing our efforts," said David Lyon, founder and CEO of Oranj. "We strive to provide innovative, yet impactful, tools to simplify an advisor's business. Our investor portal and model marketplaces are two key components of our modern advisor technology solution."

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes firms that are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. In 2018, Oranj won the WealthManagement.com award for Best Account Aggregation and was pleased to be acknowledged for their innovative approach to account aggregation. Their approach layers multiple account aggregators to ensure each respective aggregator is assigned the type and/or institution of held-away accounts for which they work best; this further optimizes the account aggregation process for advisors.

A record number of nominations were submitted this year. Of the more than 650 entries received from 262 companies, 166 organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the 71 qualifying categories. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 12, 2019.

ABOUT ORANJ

Oranj has reimagined financial advisors' technology so they can spend less time managing and more time advising. Oranj simplifies advisor technology without sacrificing sophistication by offering an end-to-end solution for investment management, rebalancing, trading, online onboarding and a client portal—all with award-winning account aggregation at its core.

