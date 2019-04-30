Oranj Named to Inaugural WealthTech 100 List

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj, an end-to-end wealth management software for financial advisors, has been named as one of the world's most innovative wealth tech companies, earning a spot on the inaugural WealthTech 100 list. Oranj was chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed an analysis of over 1,000 WealthTech companies undertaken by FinTech Global, a data and research firm. The solution providers making the final list were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.

"Thank you to FinTech Global for recognizing our efforts and including Oranj on the WealthTech 100 list," said David Lyon, founder and CEO, Oranj. "It's an honor for Oranj to appear among a group of companies that are working towards a similar goal - solving and simplifying some of the industry's biggest problems and realizing true cost savings."

Companies selected to the WealthTech 100 were chosen based on their excellence in a variety of categories including industry significance of the problem being solved, growth, innovation of technology solution and potential cost savings/efficiency improvement. In 2018, Oranj announced the elimination of most standard platform fees financial advisors have become accustomed to. Oranj became the industry's first free wealth management platform, giving financial professionals the tools they need to run an efficient practice and provide investors with an interactive and engaging experience.

A full list of the WealthTech 100 can be found at www.WealthTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download in a research PDF on the website.

To learn more about Oranj, or to get started today, please visit https://runoranj.com/ .

Oranj has reimagined financial advisors' technology so they can spend less time managing and more time advising. Oranj simplifies advisor technology without sacrificing sophistication by offering an end-to-end solution for investment management, rebalancing, trading, online onboarding and a client portal - all with award-winning account aggregation at its core.

