Oranj Will Rock Out for Charity as VIP Sponsor at Eighth Annual ALTSO Rocktoberfest-Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj, a free end-to-end wealth management solution that helps independent financial advisors streamline business and create a collaborative digital experience for their clients, announced that they will rock out for charity as a VIP Sponsor of the eighth annual Rocktoberfest in Chicago benefitting A Leg To Stand On. ALTSO is a nonprofit organization working in developing world countries throughout Asia, Africa, and Latin America, brings free orthopedic care to children whose families cannot afford treatment and prosthetic limbs.



At the eighth annual Rocktoberfest-Chicago, Oranj and ALTSO are partnering to unite a select group of financial services professionals and fintech colleagues for a night of rock & roll and acoustic music to raise money to provide free prosthetic limbs, orthotic devices, and properly fitted wheelchairs for children. The 2019 Rocktoberfest-Chicago is being held Oct. 10, 2019, at the City Winery, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Oranj house band, Oranj Crush, will be performing. Band members include:

● Lauri Hofherr, Head of Product Development, Oranj - Guitar and vocals

● Jennifer Manske, Client Success Manager, Oranj - Vocals and keyboards

● Kevin Thomas, Software Engineer, Oranj - Guitar and vocals

● Clay Wilson, Associate Product Manager, Oranj - Bass guitar

● Max Albekier, Technical Support Specialist, Oranj - Percussion

● Mike Johnson, Head of Engineering, Oranj - Guitar

Rocktoberfest fundraisers are also held annually in NYC and London. Oranj will also support the 16th annual ALTSO Hedge Fund Rocktoberfest-NYC being held Oct. 24, 2019 at the Hard Rock Café from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

"We are an enthusiastic sponsor and heartfelt supporter of ALTSO," said David Lyon, founder and CEO of Oranj. "ALTSO and Rocktoberfest are a great fit for Oranj. We love helping children, music is the backbone of our culture, and we're part of the financial industry. We've been sponsoring Rocktoberfest and holding fundraisers for ALTSO since 2017, and every year our support grows. It's a company-wide passion and all our employees participate."

"We hope our colleagues in the financial industry will join us as a sponsor or attendee at Rocktoberfest-Chicago to help ALTSO," continued Lyon. "You can't find a finer, more gratifying charity to help make a difference in the lives of children. ALTSO provides mobility for children, which in turn brings them empowerment, self-esteem and the chance to pursue their dreams."

Throughout the past three years, Oranj has held Casino Night fundraisers for ALTSO at Oranj's music-themed office in Chicago. This year Oranj also hosted a pre-Rocktoberfest fundraiser highlighting the "CoolKids" of ALTSO with a World Wine Tasting event that featured wines and food pairings from around the globe.

ABOUT A LEG TO STAND ON

A Leg To Stand On (ALTSO) is an NYC-based nonprofit organization working in the developing world, bringing free orthopedic care to children whose families cannot afford prosthetic limbs and related treatment. Their primary goal is to provide high-quality continuous care until the age of 21 for all patients treated under ALTSO's program. Since 2003, through local treatment providers in Asia, Africa and Latin America, ALTSO has provided free orthopedic care to more than 18,000 children in need. Signature events are aimed at gathering friends, family and colleagues to raise awareness and funds for children with untreated, traumatic or congenital limb disabilities in the developing world. They give children the treatment needed to access life-changing opportunities such as education, work and mobility.

ABOUT ROCKTOBERFEST

ALTSO's signature Rocktoberfest events unite more than 2,750 leaders from the hedge fund and finance industries for a night of rock & roll and acoustic music performed by industry professionals – to help treat more of ALTSO's children. Since 2004, Rocktoberfest has been instrumental in enabling ALTSO to provide treatment to more than 18,000 children around the world. For sponsorship opportunities, please email Gabriella Mueller Evrard at gevrard@altso.org. Learn more about the Rocktoberfest Series at www.altso.org/rocktoberfestchicago. To purchase tickets, visit www.altso.org/rocktoberfestchicago#tickets. Price of ticket includes open bar and buffet dinner.

ABOUT ORANJ

Oranj has reimagined financial advisors' technology so they can spend less time managing and more time advising. Oranj simplifies advisor technology without sacrificing sophistication by offering an end-to-end solution for investment management, rebalancing, trading, online onboarding and a client portal—all with award-winning account aggregation at its core. For more information about Oranj and its free wealth management platform, please visit www.runoranj.com or follow @runoranjdotcom on Twitter.

CONTACT:

Corrine Smith

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-522-7284

CorrineSmith@ImpactCommunications.org

Related Images

oranj-will-rock-out-for-charity-as.png

Oranj Will Rock Out for Charity as VIP Sponsor at Eighth Annual ALTSO Rocktoberfest-Chicago

Financial services colleagues invited to enjoy a night of rock & roll to raise funds for free orthopedic care for children in need.

SOURCE Oranj

Related Links

http://www.runoranj.com

