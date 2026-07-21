ORASIS PHARMACEUTICALS DOUBLES DOWN ON EYE CARE PROFESSIONALS, NOT TELEHEALTH, AS QLOSI® REFILLS REACH 49%¹

Two new offerings are now available, a First Fill Free program through pharmacy partner BlinkRx, and an in-office dispensing option, giving eye care professionals more ways to help patients start and stay on Qlosi.

Fifteen months post-launch, Qlosi refill rates have reached 49%, approximately double the rates typically observed at retail pharmacies with dry eye prescription therapies 2.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orasis Pharmaceuticals, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company delivering solutions to reshape vision possibilities, announced two new offerings which provide eye care professionals more ways to help patients start and stay on Qlosi® (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4%. The First Fill Free, offered through pharmacy partner BlinkRx, provides patients with a no-cost first-fill on their eye care professional's prescription, with standard pricing thereafter. Qlosi is also now available for in-office dispensing in states where permitted. Together with home delivery through BlinkRx, these options give eye care professionals (ECPs) and their patients more ways to access Qlosi, reinforcing Orasis' optometry-focused approach to presbyopia care.

Since launching in the U.S. in April 2025, Qlosi has built steady momentum. Thousands of ECPs are prescribing, and refill rates have reached 49%, approximately double the rates typically observed with dry eye prescription therapies at retail pharmacies, signaling patients are seeing meaningful near-vision improvement and staying on treatment. No retinal tears or retinal detachments have been reported to the FDA3, and real-world experience remains consistent with the efficacy, tolerability, and safety seen in Qlosi's pivotal Phase 3 trials4.

"Our goal has always been to help patients see clearly up close without reaching for readers," said Elad Kedar, Chief Executive Officer of Orasis Pharmaceuticals. "We built Qlosi around eye care professionals, not a direct-to-patient telehealth pathway. First Fill Free through BlinkRx and in-office dispensing give ECPs and patients more ways to access Qlosi, and a 49% refill rate, roughly double what is typically seen with dry eye prescription therapies at retail, tells us patients are seeing a meaningful result and choosing to stay on treatment."

Each option keeps the prescribing relationship with the patient's eye care professional: First Fill Free and home delivery reach patients through BlinkRx, while in-office dispensing lets patients leave the visit with treatment in hand in states where permitted.

"The efficacy, tolerability, and safety I see in practice match the clinical trials, and my patients are relieved to finally have an option beyond readers. A no-cost first fill through BlinkRx removes a barrier to starting, and having Qlosi in the office lets me start the right patient during the visit, which is what I prefer," said David Rouse, OD, FAAO, Rouse Family Eye Care, SECO President, and Chair of the Florida Board of Optometry.

For more information about First Fill Free through BlinkRx and how to prescribe Qlosi, visit qlosiecp.com/how-to-prescribe. To order Qlosi for in-office dispensing, visit qlosiecp.com/in-office. ECPs can also contact their Orasis Key Account Manager.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the loss of ability to focus on near objects as a result of the natural aging process. It occurs mostly after the age of 40 when the crystalline lens of the eye gradually stiffens and loses flexibility.5 There are almost two billion people globally and more than 128 million people in the U.S. living with presbyopia.5,6 People with presbyopia experience blurred vision when performing daily tasks that require near visual acuity, such as reading a book, a restaurant menu or messages on a smartphone. Presbyopia cannot be prevented or reversed, and it continues to progress gradually. Many existing treatment options can be either cumbersome or invasive, presenting a significant unmet need for presbyopia patients. Presbyopia can be diagnosed during an eye exam conducted by an eye care professional.7

About Qlosi

Qlosi (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4% is a novel, prescription eye drop approved in the U.S. for the treatment of presbyopia in adults. Qlosi's EyeQ Formulation™ delivers the lowest effective concentration of pilocarpine approved in a preservative-free eye drop, with a near-neutral pH and dual lubricating agents to provide enhanced safety and patient comfort without compromising on efficacy.3,8,9 Qlosi improves near visual acuity by pupil modulation, resulting in a "pinhole effect" and an increase in the depth of field, thus increasing the ability to focus on near objects without negatively impacting distance vision. In clinical trials, the most commonly reported treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were headache and instillation site pain, at rates of 6.8% and 5.8%, respectively. For more information, visit www.QlosiECP.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Orasis Pharmaceuticals

Orasis Pharmaceuticals is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company delivering solutions to reshape vision possibilities. Orasis has developed Qlosi® (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4%, a novel, corrective prescription eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, in adults. Orasis is led by a collaborative team of industry executives and eye care professionals working to transform the standard of care for near vision correction. Orasis is funded by a diverse group of sophisticated and experienced life science and healthcare investors. Orasis has offices in the United States and Israel. For more information, visit www.orasis-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About BlinkRx

BlinkRx is redefining the pharmacy experience with integrated data-driven technology that improves patient access to branded medications. Its prescription journey management platform streamlines every step of the process, improving the experience across all stakeholders. Patients enjoy the lowest network price, free home delivery, and personalized support. Healthcare providers benefit from dedicated access teams and enhanced prior authorization support for their patients. Pharmacies are able to access technologies that improve their ability to serve patients. And pharmaceutical manufacturers gain greater transparency from prescription to fulfillment. Learn more at www.blinkrx.com.

Qlosi U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information

Indication and Usage

Qlosi® (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4%, for topical ophthalmic use is a cholinergic agonist indicated for the treatment of presbyopia in adults.

Important Safety Information

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Hypersensitivity

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Advise patients to not drive or operate machinery if vision is not clear (e.g., blurred vision). Exercise caution in night driving and other hazardous occupations in poor illumination.

Rare cases of retinal detachment have been reported with miotics. Examination of the retina is advised in all patients prior to initiation of therapy. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care with sudden onset of flashes of lights, floaters or vision loss.

Qlosi is not recommended to be used when iritis is present.

Qlosi should not be administered while wearing contact lenses. Remove lenses prior to the installation of Qlosi and wait 10 minutes before reinsertion.

Avoid touching the tip of the vial to the eye or any other surface.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (5% to 8%) are instillation site pain and headaches.

Please see full Prescribing Information here: qlosi.com/prescribing-information

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

References:

1Data on file.

2 Young, Kate. Patients with DED prescribed Miebo have higher refills rates than those on cyclosporine. Primary Care Optometry News. June 24, 2024. https://www.healio.com/news/optometry/20240624/patients-with-ded-prescribed-miebo-have-higher-refill-rates-than-those-on-cyclosporine

3 FDA Adverse Events Monitoring System (AEMS) Public Dashboard for Drugs and Biologics. Accessed July 20, 2026. https://fis.fda.gov/sense/app/95239e26-e0be-42d9-a960-9a5f7f1c25ee/sheet/45beeb74-30ab-46be-8267-5756582633b4/state/analysis

4 Holland E, Karpecki P., Fingeret M., et al. Efficacy and Safety of CSF-1 (0.4% Pilocarpine Hydrochloride) in Presbyopia: Pooled Results of the NEAR Phase 3 Randomized, Clinical Trials. Clin Ther. 2024;46(2):104-113. doi:10.1016/j.clinthera.2023.12.005.

5 Holden, B. A., et al. Global Vision Impairment Due to Uncorrected Presbyopia. 2008;126(12):1731-1739. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/420914

6 U.S. Census Bureau. United States Census – Populations and People. July 20, 2026.

https://data.census.gov/profile/United_States?g=010XX00US.

7 WebMD. Presbyopia: Symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment. Accessed July 20, 2026.

https://www.webmd.com/eye-health/eye-health-presbyopia-eyes.

8 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Orange Book: Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations. Accessed July 20, 2026. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/ob/index.cfm

9 Qlosi [package insert]. Ponte Verda, FL. Orasis Pharmaceuticals.

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SOURCE ORASIS PHARMACEUTICALS