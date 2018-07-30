ORBA Director Named Five Star Professional for Fifth Consecutive Year

Steve specializes in serving high income and high-net-worth individuals, including physicians, attorneys, professional athletes, consultants and other entrepreneurs. As a registered investment advisor and a CPA, Steve helps clients find the answers they need to successfully reach their personal financial milestones.

Five Star Professional evaluates candidates through peer evaluations, firm evaluations and consumer evaluations. The Five Star Investment Professional designation recognizes outstanding professionals who provide quality services to their clients in the estate planning, taxation and insurance fields.

For a full explanation of the program and its research methodology, visit fivestarprofessional.com.

Ostrow Reisin Berk & Abrams, Ltd. (ORBA) is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting firm located in downtown Chicago serving privately-held companies, individuals and not-for-profit organizations. ORBA's Certified Public Accountants have experience with accounting and assurance, business advisory services, financial and estate planning, fraud investigation, tax, litigation, and mergers and acquisitions. With some of the highest levels of direct client involvement in the industry, ORBA is where clients go to build long-standing, meaningful and successful relationships with resourceful, proactive business and tax advisors. For more information, visit www.orba.com.

