"We are honored to receive the Gold Award," said Joy Long, Director of Marketing at ORBA. "Our goal was to begin to introduce our new brand identity concept to our client base in a subtle way. We were pleased that many clients of our clients responded that they really liked the card."

The Horizon Interactive Awards is an international competition recognizing achievement among interactive media producers. The competition honors websites, videos, online advertising, print media and mobile applications. The 16th annual competition saw more than 1,000 entries from more than 16 countries around the world, including Australia, China, Spain and the United States, among others. An international panel of judges that included industry professionals and an end-user panel evaluated categories and entries.

"GCC Portfolio is thrilled that ORBA has been recognized with a Horizon Interactive Award," said Michael Howard, Vice President of GCC. "We take great pride in our partnership and in helping ORBA connect with their clients and friends."

Ostrow Reisin Berk & Abrams, Ltd. (ORBA) is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting firm located in downtown Chicago serving privately-held companies, individuals and not-for-profit organizations. ORBA's Certified Public Accountants have experience with accounting and assurance, business advisory services, financial and estate planning, fraud investigation, tax, litigation, and mergers and acquisitions. With some of the highest levels of direct client involvement in the industry, ORBA is where clients go to build long-standing, meaningful and successful relationships with resourceful, proactive business and tax advisors. For more information, visit www.orba.com. Subscribe to our blog www.orbablog.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact: Scott Bell

312.670.7444

sbell@orba.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orba-honored-with-gold-horizon-interactive-award-for-holiday-e-card-300636424.html

SOURCE Ostrow Reisin Berk & Abrams, Ltd. (ORBA)

Related Links

http://www.orba.com

