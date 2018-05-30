ORBA Wins Association of Accounting Marketing Achievement Awards

ORBA was recognized for its newly-rebranded website, which is developed to make the firm stand out in a crowded field by not only defining what it does, but who it serves. The website reimagines how ORBA delivers its various messages. The website is sharp, persuasive, vibrant and exciting, and features stunning iconography that represents industry sectors and service areas as design elements and navigation tools. Further, back-end automation using the website as a hub between the CRM system and the content delivery system eliminates process redundancies.

The Digital Advertising award acknowledges ORBA's distinctive and dynamic e-communication, which celebrates the firm's 40th anniversary and announces its rebranding initiative. The e-card details in a vivid and captivating manner the firm's brand story, its capabilities and focuses on its key industry sectors and service areas, while communicating the firm's enthusiasm for what it does and the enjoyment of serving its clients as it looks to the next 40 years.

The Collateral and Content Marketing award acknowledges the firm's brochures, created to further the firm's new branding, firm capabilities, key industries and service areas.

"We are very pleased to be honored by AAM and our peers," said Joy Long, Director of Marketing at ORBA. "These awards underscore our firm's commitment to help privately-held companies and high achieving individuals make and implement smart, confident, future-focused decisions. By guiding clients to the best way forward, we are able to assist them sustain and accelerate their success."

Long remarked that the awards are an excellent measure of peer achievement; the only thing better is marketplace results. As compared to the same time period last year, the new website is producing page views which have increased 180%; new users that are up by 212%; sessions which have increased 209%; mobile users up 269% and tablet users up 321%. In addition, by integrating and automating its CRM, website and content delivery system, ORBA has eliminated redundancies in processes between systems.

Expert category judges in marketing, advertising, communications and professional services reviewed more than 100 entries. Judges took into consideration the winners' meeting specific goals and objectives, strategically executing a project and measurable results.

The Association for Accounting Marketing (AAM) promotes excellence, and elevates the professional stature of marketing, business development and other practice growth professionals to the accounting profession. Founded in 1989, AAM has more than 700 members, comprised of marketing professionals, business developers, CPAs, consultants, service providers, educators and students. To learn more about AAM, please visit www.accountingmarketing.org.

Ostrow Reisin Berk & Abrams, Ltd. (ORBA) is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting firm located in downtown Chicago serving privately-held companies, individuals and not-for-profit organizations. ORBA's Certified Public Accountants have experience with accounting and assurance, business advisory services, financial and estate planning, fraud investigation, tax, litigation, and mergers and acquisitions. With some of the highest levels of direct client involvement in the industry, ORBA is where clients go to build long-standing, meaningful and successful relationships with resourceful, proactive business and tax advisors. For more information, visit www.orba.com.

