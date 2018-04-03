ORBA's Alison Fetzer Named Chair of Illinois CPA Society's Not-For-Profit Committee, Stephanie Zaleski Joins Illinois CPA Society's Young Leaders Advisory Council

Ms. Fetzer has been with ORBA since 2005. She supervises numerous audit engagements and performs a variety of reviews, compilations and monthly accounting work for both privately-held companies and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, Ms. Fetzer also assists small business owners and not-for-profit clients with analyzing financial statements, general business consulting, and provides training and support.

Ms. Zaleski has been with ORBA since 2012 and started as an intern in the tax department. She has extensive experience preparing tax returns for corporations, individuals and trusts. Ms. Zaleski works with both for-profit and not-for-profit clients.

About the Illinois CPA Society

ICPAS is statewide membership organization, with more than 24,000 CPAs and finance professionals dedicated to enhancing the value of the CPA profession and providing educational offerings. Founded in 1903, ICPAS is one of the largest state CPA societies in the nation.

Ostrow Reisin Berk & Abrams, Ltd. (ORBA) is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting firm located in downtown Chicago serving privately-held companies, individuals and not-for-profit organizations. ORBA's Certified Public Accountants have experience with accounting and assurance, business advisory services, financial and estate planning, fraud investigation, tax, litigation, and mergers and acquisitions. With some of the highest levels of direct client involvement in the industry, ORBA is where clients go to build long-standing, meaningful and successful relationships with resourceful, proactive business and tax advisors. For more information, visit www.orba.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

