Orbbec Debuts New 3D Cameras for Wide Range of Uses, Including Pitch Black Environments, at CES 2021

TROY, Mich., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALL-DIGITAL INTERNATIONAL CES 2021 -- Orbbec, a leading global 3D camera provider, is showcasing the future of 3D camera technology at the All-Digital International Consumer Electronics Show 2021, including four new products that dramatically extend the uses of 3D imaging for a wide range of environmental requirements, such as temperature and lighting conditions from sunlight to darkness. Orbbec's new 3D products allow OEMs, academics, and enthusiasts to apply 3D imaging to a new world of applications.

At the top of the list of new products is Orbbec's first 3D sensor with time-of-flight technology. Unlike other cameras on the market, this new camera is a high-resolution unit that can quickly capture the details of moving objects—even those with smooth and reflective surfaces—and is not easily affected by ambient lighting conditions, making it ideal for robotics, surveillance systems, or consumer products.

"Innovations in 3D imaging, combined with broader advances like 5G, artificial intelligence and ultra-fast processors, are transforming the application landscape for designers and engineers," said David Chen, Co-Founder and CEO at Orbbec. "Our new camera with time-of-flight (TOF) technology is a great example. Its high resolution and tracking capabilities make it perfect for all kinds of products including fall detection, security, even at-home yoga and exercise products."

At the all-digital CES 2021, Orbbec will be debuting four new products covering both cameras and processing boards:

TOF Sensor , featuring time-of-flight (TOF) technology. Able to scan moving objects, the new high-accuracy camera has a depth-of-field range from 0.2 to 5 meters along with 6-axis IMU motion tracking, multi-camera synchronization support and the ability to be used in complete darkness.

, featuring time-of-flight (TOF) technology. Able to scan moving objects, the new high-accuracy camera has a depth-of-field range from 0.2 to 5 meters along with 6-axis IMU motion tracking, multi-camera synchronization support and the ability to be used in complete darkness. An industrial-level 3D camera with ultra-high depth resolution and real-time 3D reconstruction. Developed in partnership with Purdue University , the camera will be available in 2021 as a white-label OEM product for laboratory and factory applications, among others.

with ultra-high depth resolution and real-time 3D reconstruction. Developed in partnership with , the camera will be available in 2021 as a white-label OEM product for laboratory and factory applications, among others. Astra+ , a new addition to Orbbec's existing Astra line of structured light 3D cameras with enhanced performance. The Astra+ offers better thermal performance along with an RGB camera that has been updated from VGA to 1080p resolution.

, a new addition to Orbbec's existing Astra line of structured light 3D cameras with enhanced performance. The Astra+ offers better thermal performance along with an RGB camera that has been updated from VGA to 1080p resolution. Zora P1, a processing board that gives developers and enthusiasts the ability to integrate 3D imaging and associated computing tasks in a compact, all-in-one solution. The Zora P1 pairs with Orbbec 3D cameras and features an Amlogic A331D media processor SoC, 4GB DDR4 RAM with swappable eMMC memory (16GB, 32GB or 64GB), expandable MicroSD storage up to 64GB, and more ports than any comparable product: two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, one USB xHCI (OTG 2.0), one HDMI 2.1, one RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet and more. It is also ideal for white labeling and prototyping.

"Our new products for 2021 showcase our ability to design for more scenarios, more platforms, and a broader range of environmental conditions," said Chen. "We've expanded our lighting options beyond traditional structured light, along with much higher depth resolution. These additions will be immensely helpful to designers and developers in a wide range of industries."

Customized Solutions

Orbbec is committed to developing unique product solutions tailored to the needs of individual customers. Its "one-stop shopping" approach is enhanced by innovations like the Orbbec Zora P1 processing board.

"By combining Orbbec's innovative technology with our smart fitness platform, we are able to bring a new experience to the end user. We are very motivated to keep working closely together with Orbbec, introducing more innovative products to the market," said Mark Voermans, Head of Product at FITTAR, makers of the FITTAR Smart Mirror.

About Orbbec

Orbbec is dedicated to creating intelligent technologies for every human, everywhere. Achieving this requires superb 3D cameras that are affordably priced and universally available. Orbbec designs and manufactures state-of-the-art 3D cameras and the world's first camera-computer, Orbbec Persee. Learn more about Orbbec by visiting the website, www.Orbbec3D.com.

