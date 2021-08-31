Orbbec Looks Ahead With Long-term Commitment to 3D Camera Market

Recent Partnership with Microsoft Underscores Orbbec's Continuing Innovation on 3D Sensing Solutions for Robotics, Retail, Healthcare, 3D AR/VR/MR, Scanning and Many More

TROY, Mich., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a leading global 3D camera provider, today affirmed its long-term commitment to the worldwide 3D camera industry, providing a full range of cost-efficient, customizable and high-performance products for virtually all original equipment manufacturers (OEM), academic and enthusiast needs. With a passion for meeting application-specific and high-volume production requirements, Orbbec is dedicated to supplying customers today and in the years ahead.

"Orbbec was founded in 2013 by a small team of engineers and researchers who believed in the ability of 3D imaging to transform the way we live. Today, our company has over 800 employees and a global base of customers," noted David Chen, co-founder and Director of Engineering at Orbbec. "Our recent partnership with Microsoft to create a new line of ToF cameras is taking our capabilities to an even higher level, enabling us to address AI and computer vision applications."

Announced in May 2021, the Orbbec-Microsoft alliance is a collaboration aimed at providing a new class of 3D sensor technologies for robotics, logistics, retail, healthcare and fitness applications. The partnership combines Microsoft's market-leading 3D sensor technology with Orbbec's 3D camera design, development and manufacturing capabilities. The first cameras based on the alliance, a series of high-performance 3D cameras able to produce precise depth images, is expected to debut in early 2022.

Industry-Specific Solutions

Orbbec innovation has resulted in a wide range of 3D imaging products suitable for applications in robotics, automation, retail, healthcare, 3D scanning, smart homes, AR/VR/MR, gaming and many others. Its solutions include both camera-only and 3D camera solutions with onboard processors; various products are designed for limited space, low- to no-light, wide ambient temperatures, and high-resolution performance.

Among Orbbec's latest developments is Time-of-Flight (TOF) technology which can capture the exact position and shape of static or moving objects and scenes with high accuracy. Orbbec TOF sensors have a depth-of-field range from 0.2 to 5 meters with multi-camera synchronization support and can be used in complete darkness.

Diverse Product Line

Orbbec's Astra camera offerings span the Astra Series, Astra Mini Series, Astra Stereo S U3, Astra Embedded S, and Astra+. The Astra+ is just the latest example of Orbbec advancements, using structured light and image processing to compute a 3D image of the observed environment in real-time. It offers high thermal performance and long-range measurements along with an RGB camera up to 1080p resolution, all at an attractive price.

Other Orbbec products include a body-tracking SDK, modular development boards and much more. To learn more about Orbbec products, visit www.orbbec3d.com.

About Orbbec

Orbbec is dedicated to creating intelligent technologies for every human, everywhere. Achieving this requires superb 3D cameras that are affordably priced and universally available. Orbbec designs and manufactures state-of-the-art 3D cameras and the world's first camera-computer, Orbbec Persee. Learn more about Orbbec by visiting the website, www.Orbbec3D.com

