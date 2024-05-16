Orbbec Partners with DigiKey and Computech to Expand Availability of 3D Vision Technology

This initiative is driven by new Orbbec management team members, previously from Intel RealSense and Microsoft

TROY, Mich., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec , an industry leader dedicated to 3D vision systems, today announced its partnership with global distributors DigiKey and Computech , bolstered by the recent expansion of its management team. This initiative aims to streamline the purchasing process for developers and enterprise customers, offering a contemporary e-commerce experience with features such as ease of ordering, fulfillment, tracking, and shipment support.

Orbbec's strategic distributor approach enhances efficiency and provides peace of mind, allowing businesses to integrate Orbbec's technology into their operations without unnecessary delays or complications. Developers can effortlessly obtain the tools necessary for their projects, allowing them to focus more on innovation and less on logistical hurdles.

"As Orbbec expands its global footprint through partnerships with DigiKey and Computech, it marks a pivotal moment of growth for us," said Mike McSweeney, Vice President of Sales at Orbbec and former Intel RealSense sales leader. "This partnership provides greater accessibility to our high-performance 3D camera technology, further solidifying the company's commitment to delivering smart products with exceptional performance and value."

Additionally, enterprise customers can take advantage of Orbbec's enterprise accounts, expediting the ordering process with rapid approvals, easy expense management, and comprehensive warranties.

"Partnering with Orbbec allows DigiKey to provide our customers innovative products in the ever-growing machine vision market," said Mike Slater, Vice President of Global Business Development for DigiKey. "Orbbec is a key supplier of 3D vision technology and we're excited to collaborate with them to accelerate progress for engineers and designers in the machine vision industry."

"CTI is thrilled to launch this new partnership with Orbbec," said Eyal Shachi, President of Computech. "The journey ahead is a critical one that will allow us to both grow and improve on the technology we offer while collaborating toward a shared mission of delivering smart products for customers worldwide."

About Orbbec

Orbbec is on a mission to popularize 3D vision technology for the modern world, fostering innovation and efficiency in sectors such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, education, and beyond. With a focus on creating comprehensive solutions, Orbbec empowers industry solution developers with a full-stack platform and delivers smart products renowned for their superior performance and affordability. From robotics and AI vision to 3D scanning and biometrics, Orbbec's cutting-edge visual solutions support various applications, revolutionizing processes and experiences. With a global clientele exceeding 1,000, Orbbec remains a pioneer, democratizing its accessibility and impact across diverse industries and elevating 3D vision capabilities across the globe. Follow Orbbec on X , Facebook , and LinkedIn for the latest updates and innovations in 3D vision technology.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Computech

Founded in 1995, Computech International (CTI) is a New York-based women-owned business. Since then, CTI has established itself as an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of combat-proven computing, Ground Control Systems (GCS), and Ruggedized Vehicle Docking Stations (RVDS) for vehicles and unmanned systems. Since 2003 CTI has been a GSA-listed supplier (currently with 2 contracts), and has been selling products to Local, State, and Federal government agencies, offering over 300,000 products. We understand and fully support the purchasing and delivery requirements of the various governmental agencies with a reliable and deep offering of goods and services. Learn more at https://www.cti-intl.com/ .

