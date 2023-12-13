Orbbec releases Persee N1 camera-computer kit for 3D vision enthusiasts, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson platform

Orbbec's feature-rich RGB-D camera-computer is a ready-to-use out-of-the box solution for 3D vision application developers and experimenters

TROY, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, an industry leader dedicated to 3D vision systems, has developed the Persee N1, an all-in-one combination of a popular stereo-vision 3D camera and a purpose-built computer based on the NVIDIA Jetson platform, and equipped with industry-standard interfaces for the most useful accessories and data connections. Developers using the newly launched camera-computer will also enjoy the benefits of the Ubuntu OS and OpenCV libraries. Orbbec recently became an NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Preferred Partner.

Persee N1 delivers highly accurate and reliable data for in-door/semi-outdoor operation, ideally suited for healthtech, dimensioning, interactive gaming, retail and robotics applications, and features:

  • An easy setup process using the Orbbec SDK and Ubuntu-based software environment.
  • Industry-proven Gemini 2 camera, based on active stereo IR technology, which includes Orbbec's custom ASIC for high-quality, in-camera depth processing.
  • The powerful NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI and robotics.
  • HDMI and USB ports for easy connections to a monitor and keyboard.
  • Multiple USB ports for data and a POE (Power over Ethernet) port for combined data and power connections.
  • Expandable storage with MicroSD and M.2 slots.

"The self-contained Persee N1 camera-computer makes it easy for computer vision developers to experiment with 3D vision," said Amit Banerjee, Head of Platform and Partnerships at Orbbec. "This combination of our Gemini 2 RGB-D camera and the NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI and robotics allows AI development while at the same time enabling large-scale cloud-based commercial deployments."

The new camera module also features official support for the widely used Open Computer Vision (OpenCV) library. OpenCV is used in an estimated 89% of all embedded vision projects according to industry reports. This integration marks the beginning of a deeper collaboration between Orbbec and OpenCV, which is operated by the non-profit Open Source Vision Foundation.

"The Persee N1 features robust support for the industry-standard computer vision and AI toolset from OpenCV," said Dr. Satya Mullick, CEO of OpenCV. "OpenCV and Orbbec have entered a partnership to ensure OpenCV compatibility with Orbbec's powerful new devices and are jointly developing new capabilities for the 3D vision community."

About Orbbec www.Orbbec.com
Orbbec is on a mission to popularize 3D vision technology for the 3D world, create a full-stack platform for industry solution developers and build smart products with industry-leading performance and price.

About OpenCV www.opencv.org
The Open Source Vision Foundation is a non-profit organization that maintains the OpenCV library, the global standard for computer vision and machine learning software. With a community of users spanning industry, academia, and research, the Foundation is dedicated to advancing the field of computer vision and artificial intelligence through open collaboration.

