Orbbec: Revolutionizing AI and Robotics with Advanced Vision Sensors Powered by NVIDIA's Accelerated Computing

TROY, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a pioneer in 3D visual perception technology, is making waves in the AI and robotics industry. Collaborating with NVIDIA and Microsoft, Orbbec has developed the Femto Mega RGB+Depth camera, a high-performance vision sensor that's transforming sectors like robotics, industrial automation, and healthcare.

Following NVIDIA's presentation at COMPUTEX 2023, where Orbbec's logo was featured, we are excited to announce that Orbbec is in the process of integrating the Femto Mega and other cameras with the ecosystem surrounding NVIDIA Omniverse, an open development platform for building and operating metaverse applications. This move will enable customers using NVIDIA Isaac Sim, a robotics simulation toolkit, to swiftly design their vision systems, enhancing the realism and precision of AI system design and testing.

Similarly, Orbbec is working on integrating its products into the NVIDIA Isaac ROS platform, a comprehensive toolkit for AI-powered robots. Once completed, this integration will empower developers to build more capable robots using Orbbec's high-quality sensors.

Beyond the Femto Mega, Orbbec also offers industrial-grade RGB+Depth cameras to meet the stringent demands of industrial clients. These cameras deliver superior performance and reliability, making them ideal for a wide range of industrial applications.

In essence, Orbbec is not only a leading vision hardware supplier for intelligent robots but also working closely with the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to drive innovation in AI and robotics.

We invite tech enthusiasts and developers to explore the possibilities with Orbbec's advanced vision sensors. Visit our website to learn more about our products and how they can revolutionize your AI and robotics projects. With Orbbec, the future of AI and robotics is in your hands.

About Orbbec:
Orbbec is on a mission to popularize 3D vision technology for the 3D world, create a full-stack platform for industry solution developers and build smart products with industry-leading performance and value. To learn more about Orbbec, visit us at orbbec3d.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

