Orbex Launches New ZERO Spread Trading Account with $1 Commission per Side

01 Jun, 2023

Orbex's new ZERO Spread Trading Account is designed to offer the ultimate trading conditions for traders who want to enjoy some of the lowest possible costs on forex trading with spreads, fees, and swaps from 0, and a flat $1 commission fee per side lot.

KUWAIT CITY, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbex, a leading multi-regulated forex and CFD broker has announced the launch of its new ZERO Spread Trading Account, which will be available for a limited time only for new traders signing up until September 30th, 2023. The Orbex ZERO Spread Trading Account is designed to offer the ultimate forex trading conditions with spreads, fees, and swaps from 0 and a flat $1 commission per side lot.

Orbex offers traders access to leveraged CFDs, giving them the opportunity to Buy or Sell directly on the price of hundreds of underlying assets including forex pairs, major company stocks, world indices, metals, energies, futures, cryptocurrencies, and even agricultural products. With forex being the most popular and widely traded market in the world, high trading costs including spreads, swaps, commissions, and withdrawal fees can often be a pain point for traders as they diminish their potential returns. Orbex's ZERO Spread Trading Account aims to offer traders the lowest possible costs and a range of advantageous conditions to help them make the most of their trading portfolios.

Available exclusively to new Orbex traders and for a limited time only, the new Orbex ZERO Spread Trading Account enables traders to access Orbex's most competitive terms to date including:

  • Raw forex spreads from 0.0 pips
  • 0 swaps on overnight positions
  • 0% withdrawal fees on all payment methods
  • Up to 500x leverage on forex and gold trading
  • Only $1 commission per side lot for FX trading
  • Exceptional execution speeds with no requotes
  • $0 commissions on all US shares

Other Orbex conditions and services include 24/5 expert support, negative balance protection, and daily market analysis by a world-renowned research team. Additionally, all Orbex active traders benefit from unlimited access to the broker's exclusive Trading Central suite, which includes powerful market-scanning tools and expert analytics to help them identify forming trading opportunities and improve their trading strategies.

To open a Zero Spread Trading Account or to learn more about it, click here.

About Orbex

Orbex Global Ltd is a leading global investment services firm offering award-winning forex and CFD trading services at some of the most competitive conditions. Since its inception in 2011, Orbex has committed to providing access to first-in-class trading and investing solutions that are backed by leading education, expert research tools and the ongoing support needed to assist clients in navigating the global financial markets.

