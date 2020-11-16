Orbia Announces First Corporate Venture Capital Investment In SeeTree

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbia, a global leader in specialty products and innovative solutions for building and infrastructure, precision agriculture, healthcare delivery and data communications, today announced its first investment for Orbia Ventures. Through this fund, Orbia works in collaboration with startups who share its vision for introducing cutting edge innovation and smart technology solutions. Orbia Ventures has invested $3 million in SeeTree, a leading player in the agriculture tech space with a focus on tree farming, and a goal of providing farmers with individual, per-tree insights to optimize resource usage in terms of land, water, fertilizers and crop protection.

Orbia's precision agriculture business group, Netafim will incorporate SeeTree into its digital farming offering and support the development of SeeTree's solutions.

"We are thrilled to announce this investment in SeeTree at a pivotal time for growth in the permanent crops market," said Daniel Martínez-Valle. "As a company, SeeTree shares a similar passion for addressing today's leading challenges. This investment illustrates a significant step for Orbia and our precision agriculture business group Netafim in particular, as we identify new ways to foster conscious and profitable farming and advance life around the world."

From agronomic and business decisions to the management of farming operations, SeeTree provides the most advanced and comprehensive data intelligence network in agricultural technology by pairing best-in-class tools with expert execution teams. With a strong focus on providing data in the aggregate, SeeTree continues to drive value on farming decision-making.

With the use of military grade drones, ground sensors, AI & machine learning tools, and boots-on-the-ground data collection, SeeTree's end-to-end solution offers a multi-layered data collection strategy introducing new resources for keeping trees healthy and maximizing their productivity at low costs. The company's holistic approach represents a significant market advantage compared to those who specialize in select disciplines.

"As a startup aspiring to make a difference in the digital farming and precision agriculture space, this investment by Orbia is an exciting opportunity," said Israel Talpaz, CEO and co-founder of SeeTree. "By tapping into Netafim's global reach in the agriculture sector and leveraging its expertise, we look forward to working together to continue to showcase the value of a holistic, data-driven approach to customized farming."

In over 110 markets and more than 50 countries, Orbia's community of businesses is providing solutions that demonstrate that a future in which people, planet and profits thrive is within its sightline. For more information about Orbia, please visit www.orbia.com.

About Orbia

Orbia is a community of companies bound by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia companies have a collective focus on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Building and Infrastructure, Fluor, Polymer Solutions and Data Communications sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit orbia.com.

About SeeTree

SeeTree, a leading player in the agriculture tech space, was founded in September 2017 by former intelligence officers and serial entrepreneurs to bring technology disruption into the world of tree farming. As the co-founder and CEO of SeeTree, Israel Talpaz brings decades of intelligence experience. Barak Hachamov, co-founder, built multiple successful companies, while co-founder and CTO, Guy Morgenstern brings over 18 years of R&D managing experience.

The company's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in California and Brazil, and 100+ employees are comprised of global experts in artificial intelligence, operations and agronomy. SeeTree offers farmers an end-to-end service to manage and optimize the health and productivity of their trees. SeeTree has raised $40 million from leading venture capital firms to take on the challenges that farmers continue to experience across the globe, and was built from the ground up with the needs of farmers in mind.

