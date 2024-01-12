Orbic Electronics to Bring 1,000 Manufacturing Jobs from China to the United States

Orbic to Reinvent American Tech Manufacturing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Orbic Electronics Manufacturing, LLC, today announced the launch of its Project Patriot initiative, which will revitalize and return high-caliber manufacturing of connected devices to the United States. As part of that effort, Orbic Electronics Manufacturing, LLC, also announced plans to move its manufacturing operation from China to the United States—specifically New York's Suffolk County. The new strategic business model was driven to create "Made in America" products that focus on bringing more than 1,000 new, skilled jobs back to the US.

Orbic Electronics Manufacturing offers a range of connected devices, including smartphones, tablets and mobile hotspots, available in the United States from Verizon — the 5G network America relies on.

"Orbic's Project Patriot and "Made in America initiative" mark significant strides in restoring the production of high-quality connected devices to the United States," Chris Emmons, Vice President of Device and Product Marketing at Verizon said. "We applaud Orbic for its efforts in boosting local manufacturing and supporting the American workforce and can't wait to see the innovations in mobile technology these investments produce."

To help make this transformative milestone in the American manufacturing industry possible, the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency (SCIDA) has preliminarily approved a transaction to assist Orbic Electronics Manufacturing, LLC in transitioning its operations from China to Hauppauge, NY. This will bring over 500 jobs and a $30.8 million investment that will help bolster Suffolk County's thriving manufacturing sector. With the SCIDA's support, Orbic Electronics Manufacturing plans to lease and renovate an existing 70,000 square-foot building, which sits on a five-acre parcel of land at 555 Wireless Blvd, Hauppauge, NY. The investment into renovating the building and adding cutting-edge manufacturing technology is expected to achieve a mass production target of five million units per year. This venture is anticipated to create employment opportunities for more than 1,000 people within five years. Training and development will be offered to all new hires, ensuring a robust and proficient workforce.

"This project is a testament to the Suffolk County IDA's mission to advance the United States' manufacturing industry and show the world that Suffolk County is the home of innovation and prosperity," said Kelly Murphy, Acting Executive Director of the Suffolk IDA. "Orbic Electronics is an incredible addition to our thriving roster of more than 2,000 manufacturing companies throughout Suffolk County. We are excited for what the future holds, and we are proud to support this project."

Mike Narula, President and CEO of Orbic Electronics, stated, "This initiative is a stride forward in our vision of a sustainable, job-creating future. Project Patriot is set to be a very exciting time in our company's history, and Suffolk County is the perfect location for the bulk of our work to advance the production of American-Made products and grow American manufacturing jobs. Having our products read 'Made in America' is a tremendous point of pride for us, and it will also allow our company to bolster the local economy, helping other vendors in Suffolk County succeed alongside us."

