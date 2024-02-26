Orbic Unveils the World's First 5G eBike Featuring AI Object Detection Setting a New Standard in Mobile eBike Technology

BARCELONA, Spain , Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbic, an international leader in sustainable electronic innovation, today announced the launch of the world's first 5G enabled eBike equipped with AI object avoidance and collision detection technology. Orbic's new technology actively monitors the rear surroundings of the eBike and alerts riders to potential hazards, such as oncoming vehicles. Revealed at the internationally renowned 2024 MWC Barcelona (February 26-29, 2024), this groundbreaking technology establishes a new era in smart transportation, prioritizing rider safety, advanced 5G connectivity, and environmental sustainability.

"Introducing Orbic's 5G e-Bike at MWC Barcelona is part of our innovation pipeline that implements advanced technology to expand connectivity and enhance user experiences," said Mike Narula, President and CEO of Orbic. "By integrating 5G connectivity and AI technology, we aim to redefine the riding experience, making it safer, more connected, and environmentally responsible whether on city streets, in suburban neighborhoods or the challenging terrain of mountain trails. The 5G e-Bike represents a significant leap forward in electronic mobility, and we are excited about bringing this new technology to cities across the globe."

The 5G e-Bike, capable of reaching up to 45km/h*, incorporates an advanced AI avoidance detection system that leverages a sensor with a 140 degree field of view strategically placed on the rear of the bike. The sensor provides continuous surveillance of the rider's environment, delivering instant audible and visual alerts to enhance awareness and safety. The 5G e-Bike is equipped with a stunning front-facing 64MP camera tailor-made for capturing and livestreaming every adventure, an 8MP camera on the front display perfect for video calls, and a 2MP rear camera for enhanced rider safety, collision avoidance and object detection. Moreover, the bike's 7-inch bright all weather touchscreen display conveniently showcases the rider's battery status, speed, distance, maps, tracking, and various other functionalities so users can safely remain focused on the path ahead. The Orbic 5G e-Bike acts as a hotspot to extend connectivity anywhere; at a picnic, on the trail, and even at home at a backyard barbeque.

At the heart of the 5G e-Bike is its high-speed 5G connectivity, ensuring less lag time between user actions and optimizing the speed of communications for a seamless and responsive user experience. Users can livestream their rides, share trail experiences and leave breadcrumbs so both they and fellow riders can revisit specific locations at their convenience. In addition, bike-to-bike communication creates a fully immersive experience and communication between riders for increased safety and camaraderie. Riders can also easily access real-time maps, and tracking functionality, enabling riders to navigate their surroundings with precision.

As a 5G e-Bike, Orbic's innovative technology operates without utilizing fossil fuels or generating carbon emissions. Riders can enjoy guilt-free, eco-friendly transportation in line with Orbic's commitment developing sustainable technology both in the development stage and for the end-user.

For more information about Orbic, the world's first 5G-enabled eBike and its presence at MWC and other mobile technology events throughout the year, visit www.orbic.us.

* speed permitted in the USA, other country speed limits may vary.

About Orbic

Orbic thinks outside of the mainstream and reimagines your connected experience. Using best-in-class technology, Orbic provides meaningful features to customers seeking something unique and accessible to all, without exclusion.

A leader in developing and manufacturing mobile solutions that are as innovative as they are useful for smart value-tech consumers, Orbic offers a full portfolio of connected solutions from smartphones and tablets to mobile hotspots and connected laptops.

