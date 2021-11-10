Orbion Teams with Plexus Corp. for Key Satellite Propulsion Technology

According to King, "Our electrical engineering team did an exhaustive, multi-phase selection process to vet all major electronics manufacturers capable of bringing our PPU to market. Plexus was the clear winner of our selection and we're very happy with how they have hit the ground running to support our customer demand. The dedicated Orbion manufacturing line will be capable of producing 100s of flight units per year to meet Orbion's growing customer demand."

Plexus Corp., a global leader in complex design, manufacturing, supply chain and aftermarket services is headquartered in Neenah, WI. Dan Lewis, Plexus' Vice President Aerospace & Defense responded to Orbion's selection, "We are pleased to partner with Orbion as Plexus looks to encourage disruptive technology innovation, as well as collaborate with new space companies. The expertise of our Aerospace & Defense sector team coupled with the advanced new product introduction capabilities of our Neenah, WI operations, uniquely qualifies Plexus to support the launch of Orbion's Aurora propulsion solution."

Dr. Brad King, also added during the announcement, "This is a strategic decision for Orbion. The experience of Plexus as a leading provider of highly complex products for demanding aerospace environments will ensure our Aurora thruster delivers the propulsion needed every time, all the time. Producing the highest quality electric propulsion solution is our primary focus."

SOURCE Orbion Space Technology

Related Links

https://orbionspace.com/

