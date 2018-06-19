Orbis Biosciences® announces New Management Hires with addition of Chief Licensing Officer and Vice President of Business Development

Karl has over 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience in business development, global commercial development, strategic planning, finance and general management. With an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS in Pharmacy from the University of Illinois, Karl began his career at Marion Laboratories and has worked for Marion Merrell Dow, Hoerchst Marion Roussel, Teva Marion Partners, CyDex, Pharmion and most recently Teva Pharmaceuticals. He is a certified Licensing Professional (CLP) and member of the Licensing Executive Society. www.linkedin.com/in/karl-strohmeier-8367745

Brad is a highly accomplished professional in the medical sales industry with over 25 years of experience. Brad completed a BS degree with a double major in Economics and Communication Arts at the University of Wisconsin- Madison and an MBA at Elon University in North Carolina. The first 20 years of his career were spent at Johnson & Johnson Medical in various sales and management capacities within the surgical, capital equipment, and oncology diagnostics markets. Most recently Brad was the US Vice President of Sales for ANGLE North America leading the launch of a novel oncology diagnostic platform for circulating tumor cells. www.linkedin.com/in/brad-spitz-517362

Karl and Brad's proven experience in facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and industry partners enhance Orbis Biosciences' ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to provide quality and innovative technology to the marketplace.

About Orbis Biosciences – Orbis is a pharmaceutical manufacturing technology company focused on licensing its technology to pharmaceutical companies to optimize their product portfolios. Orbis develops customized formulations and intellectual property for pharmaceutical product manufacture, leveraging Orbis' novel technology platforms: Optimμm® precision encapsulation for oral delivery, StratμmTM precision encapsulation for injectable delivery, and the Unisun® platform for enabling sustained-release otic therapies. Providing industry innovation, the company offers cost-effective reformulation pathways to improve pharmaceutical products for improved health outcomes.

For more information about Orbis, visit www.orbisbio.com or contact us at info@orbisbio.com

