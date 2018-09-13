Orbis Commends Perfect Pass Rate for Xavier University's First Class of Accelerated Nursing Graduates

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Orbis Education academic partner is celebrating a perfect first-time pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX). One hundred percent of graduates from Xavier University's first Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) cohort passed the exam. The licensure exam measures the competencies needed to perform safely and effectively as an entry-level nurse on the first attempt.

Xavier, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, partnered with Orbis Education to develop the 16-month hybrid ABSN program to help address the current and future shortage of nurses in Ohio. Like all Xavier nursing programs, the ABSN is framed within the Jesuit philosophy of holistic care, which nurtures the mind, body and spirit. It also embraces the core principles of an Ignatian education by striving to develop men and women of competence, conscience and compassion.

Xavier's ABSN program delivers a high-quality, clinically intensive nursing education in a short amount of time through a blend of online learning and practical application in a high-tech learning facility with a simulation lab, funded and developed by Orbis. Students also complete in-hospital clinical rotations at top healthcare facilities in Greater Cincinnati including TriHealth, Mercy Health, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and The Christ Hospital Health Network.

"Xavier recognized a need and developed a high-quality education program that prepares students to quickly transition to careers in nursing," explained Steve Hodownes, chief executive officer of Orbis Education. "The achievements of the school's first cohort prove the program is meeting its goals."

Xavier's ABSN program offers three annual start dates and has shown consistent growth in the number of students and faculty since it began in January 2017. The most recent cohort began in August 2018 and is the largest to date. Applications are currently being accepted for January and May 2019 starts.

About the Xavier University ABSN Program

Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Catholic, Jesuit tradition. Founded in 1831, the university is the sixth-oldest Catholic university in the nation. It has been ranked among the top 10 master's-level universities in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report for the past 24 years. The Princeton Review names it one of the "Best 377 Colleges in America."

About Orbis Education

Orbis Education Services, LLC develops, markets and manages healthcare education solutions that result in outstanding student outcomes and help alleviate workforce shortages for hospitals and healthcare systems. Founded in 2003, the Carmel, Indiana-based company forms strategic partnerships with academic institutions and healthcare systems to enable the delivery of high-quality, clinically intensive nursing, occupational therapy and other healthcare education programs. The company provides course development, site management, program marketing and enrollment, and student support. For more information, visit www.orbiseducation.com.

