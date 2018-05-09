Orbis Education and Averett University Partner to Develop New Accelerated BSN Program

The new Accelerated BSN program at Averett will feature the same accredited nursing curriculum as the University's on-campus version but differ when it comes to the delivery of the core nursing coursework. The hybrid version will rely on an interactive e-Learning platform developed by Orbis to educate students on nursing fundamentals and theories. The students will then take the foundational knowledge they learn online and turn it into psychomotor skills through hands-on labs and in-hospital clinical rotations at top health care facilities throughout the Alexandria metropolitan area.

"Averett has been educating students since 1859, with almost 40 years serving adults and helping them advance in their careers," said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. "This exciting new partnership builds upon a strong foundation in nursing, biomedical and health sciences programs at Averett, and we are thrilled to further expand our nursing offerings."

Under the partnership agreement, Orbis will fund and develop a state-of-the-art facility that will include nursing labs that replicate the clinical setting. These labs will feature anatomically correct task trainers, full-body patient simulators and advanced hospital equipment to provide nursing students a contextual learning environment where they can practice and hone their clinical skills.

The new Accelerated BSN program at Averett University will offer multiple starts per year. This program will join Averett's School of Nursing's existing offerings of an on-campus, four-year, traditional Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) track, and an online, accelerated registered nurse to BSN track. The nursing program has been one of the most popular majors among Averett's incoming students.

About Averett University

Since 1859, Averett University has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs, along with three graduate programs with a number of concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University's historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional campuses throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body, and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.

About Orbis Education

Orbis Education Services, LLC develops, markets and manages healthcare education solutions that result in outstanding student outcomes and help alleviate workforce shortages for hospitals and healthcare systems. Founded in 2003, the Carmel, Indiana-based company forms strategic partnerships with academic institutions and healthcare systems to enable the delivery of high-quality, clinically intensive nursing, occupational therapy and other healthcare education programs. The company provides course development, site management, program marketing and enrollment, and student support. For more information, visit www.orbiseducation.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbis-education-and-averett-university-partner-to-develop-new-accelerated-bsn-program-300644909.html

SOURCE Orbis Education Services, LLC

Related Links

https://orbiseducation.com

