Orbis Education and Utica College Fast-Track Solution to Florida Nursing Shortage

Utica College's accelerated nursing program offers qualified students the chance to transition their college credit or non-nursing degrees to nursing and earn a B.S. in Nursing in 16 months. Developed in partnership with Utica, the program combines online courses with experience in a soon-to-be-developed skills lab in Miramar and clinical rotations at healthcare facilities in South Florida.

"As the need for nurses increases in our community, it is our responsibility to keep up with that demand through more quality educational options," says Dr. Laura Casamento, Utica College President. "Our Accelerated B.S. in Nursing program allows more qualified students the opportunity to earn a quality nursing degree so they can begin their careers and serve in their communities as soon as possible."

Utica College's ABSN programs offer three starts per year and are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education. The first start in Miramar is scheduled for August 2018.

About Utica College

Utica College, founded in 1946, is a comprehensive private institution offering bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees. The College, located in upstate central New York, approximately 90 miles west of Albany and 50 miles east of Syracuse, currently enrolls over 4,000 students in 36 undergraduate majors, 27 minors, 21 graduate, pre-professional and special programs. Utica College is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

About Orbis Education

Orbis Education Services, LLC develops, markets and manages healthcare education solutions that result in outstanding student outcomes and help alleviate workforce shortages for hospitals and healthcare systems. Founded in 2003, the Carmel, Indiana-based company forms strategic partnerships with academic institutions and healthcare systems to enable the delivery of high-quality, clinically intensive nursing, occupational therapy and other healthcare education programs. The company provides course development, site management, program marketing and enrollment, and student support. For more information, visit www.orbiseducation.com.

