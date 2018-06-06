Orbis Education and Xavier University Celebrate First ABSN Program Graduates

Xavier's ABSN is addressing the current and future nursing shortage, both in Ohio and nationally, by offering college graduates with non-nursing bachelor's degrees the opportunity to change paths and start careers in nursing. The program delivers a high-quality, clinically intensive nursing education in a short amount of time through a blend of online learning, practical application in a simulation lab and in-hospital clinical rotations at top healthcare facilities in Greater Cincinnati including TriHealth, Mercy Health, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and The Christ Hospital Health Network.

"We offer experienced and credentialed faculty and state-of-the-art labs and simulation experiences to our students," explained Dr. Lisa Long, associate director of nursing, online and hybrid program at Xavier University. "We put all of that, as well as an emphasis on Xavier's Jesuit, Catholic mission of care for the person, into a package that prepares students for a successful transition into nursing."

Xavier's hybrid ABSN program was developed in partnership with Orbis Education. The University's curriculum is delivered via an online learning tool. As part of the partnership, Orbis funded and developed a new high-tech learning facility. It includes meeting rooms, testing spaces and simulation labs that feature patient care high fidelity manikins that realistically simulate a wide variety of patient activities and symptoms. In the lab, students practice nursing interventions such as how to monitor blood pressure, give intramuscular injections, dress a puncture wound, provide tracheotomy care, insert a nasogastric tube, administer intravenous therapy and set up oxygen delivery.

Xavier's ABSN program offers three annual start dates and rolling admissions. The program is currently accepting applications for August 2018 and January 2019 starts.

About the Xavier University ABSN Program

Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Catholic, Jesuit tradition. Founded in 1831, the university is the sixth-oldest Catholic university in the nation. U.S. News & World Report ranks it No. 5 among master's-level universities in the Midwest and The Princeton Review names it as one of the "Best 377 Colleges in America."

About Orbis Education

Orbis Education Services, LLC develops, markets and manages healthcare education solutions that result in outstanding student outcomes and help alleviate workforce shortages for hospitals and healthcare systems. Founded in 2003, the Carmel, Indiana-based company forms strategic partnerships with academic institutions and healthcare systems to enable the delivery of high-quality, clinically intensive nursing, occupational therapy and other healthcare education programs. The company provides course development, site management, program marketing and enrollment, and student support. For more information, visit www.orbiseducation.com.

