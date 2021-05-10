Orbis Education Marks National Nurses Month With Growth Of Its Accelerated Bachelor Of Science In Nursing Program At 23 U.S. Sites

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation marks National Nurses Month and the demand for these helping professionals continues to grow, Orbis Education is expanding its accelerated bachelor's degree program with universities at 23 U.S. sites.

"We want to help as many people as possible find their calling while filling the pipeline of workplace-ready graduates," said Daniel Briggs, founder and CEO of Orbis Education, which develops, markets and manages healthcare education solutions to alleviate workforce shortages for hospitals and healthcare systems.

From east to west, the shortage of nurses is well-documented, with an estimated 175,000 openings for RNs per year by 2029, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. "But while there were plenty of people passionate about nursing, many colleges and universities have been turning students away," Briggs said. That includes 80,402 qualified candidates in 2019 alone, based on AACN data.

Orbis Education's roots date back to 2003, when Briggs and his team identified a looming shortage of nurses and began partnering with some of the nation's most reputable nursing schools to develop a 360-degree, holistic pre-licensure program. The program is designed to put healthcare heroes on the front lines faster. The program combines rigorous curricula customized to partner universities with advanced clinical simulations that enable students to test their analytical and tactical skills in a safe environment.

The company currently supports 29 health care-related degree programs. During the next eight years, Briggs anticipates Orbis Education will operate more than 80 off-campus classroom and laboratory sites nationwide.

Along with classroom instruction and hands-on application in an interactive learning lab, Orbis Education invests in "success coaches" who help students navigate the program. The results are some of the best outcomes in nursing, with an average first-time student pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) of 92%.

Since its inception, more than 7,500 students have graduated from the accelerated nursing program delivered by Orbis Education in collaboration with its respected partner institutions.

"Nurses have always been considered the backbone of America's healthcare system," Briggs said. "The pandemic has underscored their value even more."

For details on Orbis Education and its accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, visit orbiseducation.com.

About Orbis Education

Orbis Education develops, markets and manages healthcare education solutions that result in outstanding student outcomes and help alleviate workforce shortages for hospitals and healthcare systems. Founded in 2003, the company forms strategic partnerships with academic institutions and healthcare systems to enable the delivery of high-quality, clinically intensive nursing, occupational therapy and other healthcare education programs. Orbis Education is a division of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE), a publicly traded shared services partner dedicated to serving colleges and universities. For more information, visit orbiseducation.com.

