Orbis, Inc., Introduces Campfire Sessions Webinar Series for Land Asset Management Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis, Inc., a leading land asset technology company that helps simplify the acquisition and management of large land holdings, will commence Campfire Sessions, a new webinar series, on Thursday, July 20, 2021. Attendees will hear from, network and connect with top industry leaders during these sessions.

Orbis' Campfire Sessions are informative and entertaining webinars aimed at professionals in the land asset management and natural resource industries, and will cover a variety of pressing topics, trends and current events. Currently held in virtual settings, Orbis will look to introduce and host live sessions in the coming months.

The first webinar, "The Pandemic Effect: How the Events of 2020-2021 Are Changing Technology & Operations in the Timberland Industry," will take place on Thursday, July 20 at 2 p.m. ET. A panel of experts will discuss the unique challenges that arose in the land asset management industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, solutions that were created to deal with those challenges and potential effects on the industry moving forward.

The July session panelists include Blake Stansell, President & CEO, The Forestland Group; Brent Keefer, CEO, American Forest Management, Inc.; Steve Jack, Managing Director - Forest Management, Timberland Investment Resources; and Rodney Howell, Senior VP - Resource Planning, Resource Management Service, LLC. Additionally, Orbis' leadership team, co-founders Russell Combs and Clarence Neese, will participate.

"Through Campfire Sessions, Orbis hopes to bring together leaders from different corners of the land management industry for relevant, entertaining and timely discussions," said Russell Combs, Co-Founder and President, Orbis, Inc. "Much like time spent around an actual campfire, we see this initiative as a way to create natural opportunities for storytelling, brainstorming and bonding over our shared interests and investments."

To learn more and to register for the free Campfire Sessions webinar on July 20, click here.

About Orbis

Orbis, Inc., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, provides technological solutions that help land asset managers and investors simplify the process of acquiring and managing large land holdings. For more than 20 years, Orbis has identified and created custom solutions to solve challenges surrounding land transactions and management with a unique mix of trusted, groundbreaking technologies and personalized support. Along the way, Orbis developed a diverse suite of solutions and services, all built to solve specific problems for the natural resource management industry. Visit the website https://orbisinc.com/ for more details.

