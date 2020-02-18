Orbis Intelligent Systems Signs Distribution Agreement with Aquip Systems

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Intelligent Systems is pleased to announce that it has recently signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Aquip Systems Pty Ltd, Australia's leading provider of measurement and data collection systems to the oil and gas, mining, marine, HVAC, water and chemical industries.

The three-year deal will bring the Orbis Prodigy and Prodigy UltraPipe intelligent monitoring devices to the Australian market. The non-invasive Prodigy product line is easily affixed to the outside of pipes and uses the latest IoT technology to send data to infrastructure managers via cellular connections. The UltraPipe is a battery powered bolt-on device that measures the flow within existing hydrant standpipes. It has already seen great success in the UK, enabling utilities to know not only how much water is being taken from temporary standpipes, but when, where and by whom. This is critical in an industry tackling non-revenue water and working to ensure every drop of water is accounted for and billed.

Danny Krywyj, President of Orbis said, "We're delighted to be working with Aquip Systems. As a well-established leader in the industry, there's no better partner to bring the Prodigy line to the Australian market."

"Smart technologies like the Prodigy are clearly the future of infrastructure management," said Jodie Draper, Managing Director of Aquip. "We're looking forward to bringing the newest asset management technologies to our customers, enabling them to work more efficiently and enhancing their decision-making processes."

Media and Press Inquiries

Aquip Systems Pty Ltd

Brent Ladbrook

Product Manager

brent@aquip.com.au

+61 448 955 515

Orbis Intelligent Systems

Simon Wick

Sales Director

swick@orbis-sys.com

619-455-9165

About Orbis Intelligent Systems

Orbis Intelligent Systems, an Aquam Corporation company, provides data-driven monitoring solutions for pipeline infrastructure, including waste/drain, potable water, fire suppression, utility distribution and HVAC and mechanical pipelines. Orbis technologies empower asset owners and operators with real-time data, integrated analytics, and low-cost IoT solutions across commercial, residential, and utility applications. Visit www.orbis-sys.com.

About Aquip Systems Pty Ltd

Since 1991, Aquip Systems Pty Ltd has supplied the highest quality measurement and data collection systems to the Oil & Gas, Mining, Marine, HVAC, Water and Chemical industries. Part of the HIFraser Group, Aquip has offices located throughout Australia, and its comprehensive range of products and services are accessible and supported coast to coast. Visit www.aquip.com.au.

SOURCE Orbis Intelligent Systems

Related Links

http://www.orbis-sys.com

