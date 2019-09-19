Orbis Intelligent Systems Signs Distribution Agreement with Wolseley Canada

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Intelligent Systems is pleased to announce that it has recently signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Wolseley Canada, the leading wholesale distributor to plumbing, HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial markets in Canada.

Wolseley will be the Canadian distributor of the Prodigy SmartCap™, an intelligent fire hydrant and pipe monitoring device packaged into a fire hydrant cap. The SmartCap screws on to most standard fire hydrants enabling remote leak detection as well as monitoring for tamper, freeze, and flow events. The SmartCap uses the latest IoT technology to allow real time alerts and data to be sent to municipalities via cellular connections.

Danny Krywyj, President of Orbis said, "We're excited to work with Wolseley Canada, the premier distributor of waterworks products in Canada. Adding the SmartCap to the Wolseley product lineup will enable municipalities across Canada to start proactively reducing leakage and unnecessary customer supply disruption and, more importantly, ensure the safety of our water and assets."

Brian Scott, Vice President Waterworks Wolseley, said "Innovative technologies like the Prodigy SmartCap are clearly the future of water infrastructure management. This agreement will ensure our customers have access to the newest and most cost-effective asset management technologies, allowing them to make informed decisions based on real data."

About Orbis Intelligent Systems

Orbis Intelligent Systems, an Aquam Corporation company, provides data-driven monitoring solutions for pipeline infrastructure, including waste/drain pipelines, potable water pipelines, fire suppression systems, utility distribution pipelines, and HVAC and mechanical pipelines. Orbis technologies empower asset owners and operators with real-time high-quality data, integrated data analytics, and low-cost IoT solutions across commercial, residential, and utility applications. For more information, visit www.orbis-sys.com.

About Wolseley Canada

Wolseley Canada (www.wolseleyinc.ca) is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,700 employees and over 230 locations coast to coast. Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc (www.fergusonplc.com) is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials.

