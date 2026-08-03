Orbis International and AirAsia Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Eye Care Across Asia-Pacific

AirAsia will provide airfare support and regional visibility to help Orbis strengthen local eye health capacity, advance innovation, and improve access to quality care.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eye care nonprofit Orbis International and AirAsia Group (formerly known as AirAsia X Berhad) are joining forces to support stronger eye health systems and more sustainable access to care across Asia-Pacific.

In 2023, in Can Tho, Vietnam, local eye care professionals received hands-on training in sight-saving surgical skills on board the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited training hospital on a plane. The project helped strengthen local capacity to deliver quality eye care and support more sustainable access to treatment in southern Vietnam.

As part of the partnership, AirAsia will provide US$100,000 in airfare support per year over the next five years, helping Orbis teams work alongside local hospitals, ministries of health, training institutions, and eye care professionals across the region. AirAsia will also support efforts to increase visibility for avoidable vision loss and the importance of investing in sustainable eye health systems.

The partnership comes at a critical time for eye health across Asia-Pacific, where growing populations, rising rates of chronic disease, workforce shortages, and unequal access to care are increasing the need for scalable, locally led solutions. Orbis works throughout Asia and has long-term programs established in many areas where AirAsia is based, including Bangladesh, China, India, and Vietnam.

For more than 40 years, Orbis has been a fixture in aviation and innovation through the Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an aircraft. This partnership with AirAsia will support Orbis's long-term impact across its global eye care work—from the Flying Eye Hospital to Cybersight, its telemedicine and e-learning platform, as well as long-term country programs and work with local partners—all focused on creating sustainable impact through innovation, technology, local workforce development, and stronger health systems. By combining AirAsia's regional reach with Orbis's long-term presence, digital platforms, and locally led programs, the partnership can help move eye care closer to the people who need it and support sustainable progress across Asia-Pacific.

"We are grateful to AirAsia for joining Orbis in a strategic partnership focused on raising awareness about the importance of eye health and helping strengthen access to quality eye care across the Asia-Pacific region," said Kathleen Sherwin, President & CEO of Orbis International. "Together, we can help strengthen local capacity, connect eye care teams with training and technology, and support sustainable systems that continue serving communities long after any single project ends. This is how we create lasting impact—through partnership, innovation, and a shared commitment to ensuring more people can access the care they need to see, learn, work, and thrive."

"At AirAsia, our purpose has always been about more than connecting destinations and we are incredibly proud to support Orbis in a meaningful way," said Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Group. "By combining the reach of our network with Orbis's expertise, we can help bring life-changing eye care, training and technology closer to the communities that need it most. We look forward to building a partnership that continues to strengthen the region we proudly call home."

As the need for quality eye care continues to grow across Asia-Pacific, Orbis is focused on meeting that challenge with solutions that are built to last. With AirAsia's support, Orbis can help bring people, training, and technology closer to the communities where they are needed most—opening new opportunities to strengthen care today while helping shape more resilient eye health systems for the future.

About Orbis International

Orbis International works around the world to prevent blindness and restore sight for children and adults in places where eye care is out of reach—so vision problems don't make it harder to learn, earn a living, or enjoy life. Around 1.1 billion people live with vision loss, but with the right care, 90% of it is completely avoidable. That is why Orbis trains doctors, nurses, and other eye care professionals to provide care in their own communities—and works to make sure people of all ages can access the eye exams, glasses, medicine, and surgeries they need to protect and restore their sight. Orbis began this work more than 40 years ago with the Flying Eye Hospital, a teaching hospital on a plane that brings expert training and care where they're needed most. Today, we also work with local hospitals and clinics across Africa, Asia, and Latin America to make eye care available to more people, and we use and develop technology—like our award-winning Cybersight e-learning and telehealth platform, artificial intelligence screening, and virtual reality training—to help eye care teams treat patients more effectively. Orbis ranks in the top 3% of U.S. charities, having earned top marks for transparency and accountability from Charity Navigator, GuideStar, and the Better Business Bureau. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

About AirAsia

AirAsia is a leading low-cost carrier with licenses to operate in five ASEAN countries - Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia. Founded in 2001, AirAsia has stayed true to its purpose and tagline "Now Everyone Can Fly". The airline has made flying affordable and accessible to over 900 million guests, connecting people and communities. Today, as one of the largest airlines in the region, AirAsia is expanding to become the world's first global low-cost network carrier. It operates more than 250 aircraft and holds a significant orderbook for the next decade. AirAsia leads in sustainable aviation with green initiatives and a net zero target by 2050. In 2025, it avoided 135,788 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2025 through 19 fuel efficiency initiatives, achieving US$30,939,120 in fuel savings and over US$2,715,767 in shadow carbon cost reductions. To learn more, please visit airasiagroup.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Orbis International

Jenna Montgomery

Interim Lead, Global Communications and Marketing

[email protected]

AirAsia

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SOURCE Orbis International