Orbis Marks 30 Years of Advancing Eye Health in Vietnam Through Long-Term Partnership and Training

Flying Eye Hospital project in Da Nang, supported by FedEx, advances locally led eye care and expands access across Central Vietnam and the Central Highlands.

DA NANG, Vietnam, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eye care nonprofit Orbis International is marking three decades of collaboration with Vietnam's eye health community, a long-term partnership that has helped build local expertise, strengthen institutions, expand access to care, and support Vietnam's growing leadership in eye health across the Asia-Pacific region.

At the National Children’s Hospital, Volunteer Faculty member, Dr. Joon Kim, trains local surgeons in order to build skills that help expand access to quality eye care in Vietnam.

The arrival of the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital in Da Nang represents the next chapter in that partnership. At the invitation of Da Nang Eye Hospital and with approval from the People's Committee of Da Nang City, and support from Da Nang Department of Health, and other relevant departments and local authorities, the project will serve as a platform for hands-on training, innovation, and knowledge exchange. Through clinical training and mentorship across key specialties, the project will help approximately 230 eye care professionals build skills that will benefit communities for years to come, while supporting access to specialized services for nearly 9 million people in Central Vietnam and the Central Highlands.

Cybersight, Orbis's telemedicine and e-learning platform, is an integral part of every Flying Eye Hospital project—connecting in-person training with continuous learning before and after the aircraft is on site. Through Cybersight, participants can prepare in advance, consult with global experts, access ongoing education, and continue building skills long after the project concludes, extending the impact of the Flying Eye Hospital far beyond the aircraft itself.

"This project is not a standalone intervention; it is the latest chapter in a long-term partnership to advance Vietnam's eye health system," said Ngoc Pham, Orbis Vietnam Country Director. "The most important outcome is not what Orbis has done in Vietnam, but what Vietnamese institutions and eye care professionals now lead themselves. Our role at Orbis is increasingly to support, convene, innovate, and accelerate that local leadership so progress continues long after the Flying Eye Hospital departs."

"Around the world, Orbis is focused on creating lasting change by investing in people, institutions, technology, and local leadership," said Kathleen Sherwin, President and CEO of Orbis International. "The Flying Eye Hospital is one part of that larger model—bringing intensive, hands-on training together with tools like Cybersight, artificial intelligence (AI), and research so local teams can continue improving care long after a project ends. Vietnam shows what is possible when long-term partnership helps proven solutions take root and scale."

Building on decades of progress, Vietnam is emerging as a regional leader in eye health, with particular strengths in pediatric care, diabetic retinopathy, retinopathy of prematurity, workforce development, and technology-enabled care. Its growing experience in AI-supported screening, implementation, research, and evidence generation can help inform eye health progress across the Asia-Pacific region.

FedEx, a long-time supporter of Orbis, and a title sponsor for this Flying Eye Hospital project in Vietnam, donated the MD-10 aircraft that serves as the Flying Eye Hospital and continues to provide essential logistical, financial, and operational support. Volunteer pilots from FedEx fly the aircraft to its destinations around the globe. FedEx is represented on the Orbis International Board of Directors.

"At FedEx, we believe that connecting people goes beyond delivering packages – it is about creating opportunities and helping communities thrive," said Ee-Hui Tan, managing director of FedEx Vietnam and Cambodia. "We are proud to support the return of the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital to Vietnam. Together with Orbis, we are investing in the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals, helping strengthen Vietnam's eye care system so more patients can access quality care closer to home."

Underscoring Orbis's commitment to high-quality training and patient care, QUAD A, a nonprofit accreditation organization, works with Orbis to ensure that the Flying Eye Hospital meets rigorous standards that prioritize patient safety.

Over the past 30 years, Orbis has supported the training of more than 40,000 eye care professionals and helped expand access to care for millions of people across Vietnam. Today, Vietnamese institutions and professionals are increasingly leading innovation and delivering high-quality care independently, demonstrating the impact of sustained investment in local capacity, technology, and systems change.

Looking ahead, Orbis will continue working with partners across Vietnam to scale proven solutions through workforce development, technology, Cybersight, AI-supported screening, research, and stronger health systems—so that more people can receive quality eye care closer to home.

Orbis in Vietnam

Since beginning work in Vietnam in 1996, Orbis has worked alongside government partners, hospitals, and training institutions to expand access to quality eye care and build sustainable local capacity. Cumulative impact includes:

More than 40,000 eye care professionals trained.

More than 5.2 million people reached with eye care services.

More than 139,000 sight-saving surgeries supported.

17 retinopathy of prematurity centers supported.

12 vision centers strengthened to bring care closer to communities.

National clinical guidelines supported across priority eye health areas.

Cybersight and AI-supported screening deployed to expand training, consultation, and early detection.

This work has supported national clinical guidelines, stronger referral pathways, improved treatment outcomes, and new models of care in areas including retinopathy of prematurity, pediatric eye care, school eye health, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

As the partnership continues, Orbis and its partners are focused on scaling proven solutions through workforce development, technology, Cybersight, AI, research, and stronger health systems—so that everyone can access quality eye care closer to home.

About Orbis International

Orbis International works around the world to prevent blindness and restore sight for children and adults in places where eye care is out of reach—so vision problems don't make it harder to learn, earn a living, or enjoy life. Around 1.1 billion people live with vision loss, but with the right care, 90% of it is completely avoidable. That is why Orbis trains doctors, nurses, and other eye care professionals to provide care in their own communities—and works to make sure people of all ages can access the eye exams, glasses, medicine, and surgeries they need to protect and restore their sight. Orbis began this work more than 40 years ago with the Flying Eye Hospital, a teaching hospital on a plane that brings expert training and care where they're needed most. Today, we also work with local hospitals and clinics across Africa, Asia, and Latin America to make eye care available to more people, and we use and develop technology—like our award-winning Cybersight e-learning and telehealth platform, artificial intelligence screening, and virtual reality training—to help eye care teams treat patients more effectively. Orbis ranks in the top 3% of U.S. charities, having earned top marks for transparency and accountability from Charity Navigator, GuideStar, and the Better Business Bureau. To learn more, please visit orbis.org

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $92 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

Media Contacts

Orbis Vietnam

Nhung Nguyen

Communications Officer

[email protected]

+84 0904562983

Orbis International

Jenna Montgomery

Interim Lead, Global Communications and Marketing

[email protected]

FedEx

Heather Harshbarger

Communications Advisor

+1 901-690-9869

SOURCE Orbis International