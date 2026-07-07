Can $2,500 and a Smartphone App Double the Success of Sight-Restoring Surgery? New Orbis International Study Says Yes

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from global eye care nonprofit Orbis International, published today in the Bulletin of the World Health Organization, reveals a surprisingly simple solution to a major global health challenge. By combining a free smartphone app, focused on quality improvement, with a modest "micro-investment" of $2,500, 11 hospitals in Ethiopia nearly doubled their cataract surgery success rates, increasing the share of patients with good vision after surgery from 32.2% to 56.0% within months—a significant step toward the WHO's global benchmark of 80%.

In Arba Minch, Ethiopia, Dr. Basliel, an Orbis-trained surgeon, examines patient Mosho, 85, after performing a successful cataract surgery. Photo: Jenny Barker

Cataract is the world's leading cause of blindness, affecting 102 million people. While the surgery is inexpensive and straightforward, outcomes in low-resource settings are often mixed. Led by Orbis International, the BOOST Africa Study lays out a "blueprint for sight" that challenges conventional approaches in international development, showing how small, data-driven surgical fixes can be more effective than large infrastructure investments.

The "Diagnostic Discovery"

The study used the Better Operative Outcome Software Tool (BOOST), a free app that allows surgeons to track their surgical outcomes in real time. The data revealed a significant trend: the primary cause of poor vision after surgery wasn't the surgeon's lack of skill, but undetected co-morbidities like glaucoma or retinal disease.

"The app gave our partners in Ethiopia a mirror to see their own performance," said Noelle Whitestone, co-author and Orbis International researcher. "We discovered that frequently it wasn't the surgery failing; it was the screening. By providing just $2,500 per facility, hospitals were able to purchase specific diagnostic tools, such as indirect ophthalmoscopes, needed to identify the right patients for surgery. This result underscores that change doesn't always require advanced technology—sometimes basic tools and skills are enough."

A Tale of Two Countries: The Zambia Lesson

The study also provides a rare, candid look at the logistical "last mile" of global health. While Ethiopia saw rapid success, five partner hospitals in Zambia faced significant delays due to procurement and supply chain hurdles.

"Our work in Zambia shows that data is a powerful diagnostic tool for a surgical team, but its value is realized only when the infrastructure supports them," said Whitestone. "When a surgeon identifies a specific need through the app, we must ensure they have the administrative and financial backing to secure the necessary equipment and training. This study confirms that for digital health to be effective, it must be paired with funding that responds to the surgeon's own findings."

A Scalable Model for 2030

As the world strives to meet the WHO 2030 targets for eye care, the BOOST Africa Study offers a cost-effective, high-tech roadmap. By using e-health tools to standardize quality, even the most remote clinics can achieve high-level results. The BOOST app empowers surgeons to track their own results over time, compare outcomes with peers globally, and identify areas for improvement in a supportive, non‑threatening, data‑driven environment. By translating performance data into practical, actionable feedback, the platform opens new opportunities for skills exchange, continuous learning, and sustained improvements in surgical quality.

This study was funded by the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

About Orbis International

Orbis International works around the world to prevent blindness and restore sight for children and adults in places where eye care is out of reach—so vision problems don't make it harder to learn, earn a living, or enjoy life. Around 1.1 billion people live with vision loss, but with the right care, 90% of it is completely avoidable. That is why Orbis trains doctors, nurses, and other eye care professionals to provide care in their own communities—and works to make sure people of all ages can access the eye exams, glasses, medicine, and surgeries they need to protect and restore their sight. Orbis began this work more than 40 years ago with the Flying Eye Hospital, a teaching hospital on a plane that brings expert training and care where they're needed most. Today, we also work with local hospitals and clinics across Africa, Asia, and Latin America to make eye care available to more people, and we use and develop technology—like our award-winning Cybersight e-learning and telehealth platform, artificial intelligence screening, and virtual reality training—to help eye care teams treat patients more effectively. Orbis ranks in the top 3% of U.S. charities, having earned top marks for transparency and accountability from Charity Navigator, GuideStar, and the Better Business Bureau. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

About the BOOST App

The Better Operative Outcome Software Tool (BOOST) is a free, user-friendly app that helps cataract surgical providers monitor and improve their results. Developed by Orbis and a global consortium, it is available on Android and Windows to help hospitals everywhere achieve excellence in eye care.

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SOURCE Orbis International