Orbis International Announces New Senior Vice President of Global Programs, Dr. Doris Macharia

"We are thrilled to welcome Doris to Orbis," said Derek Hodkey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orbis International. "She has successfully implemented critical health programs in some of the world's most vulnerable communities. Her expertise will be a tremendous strength for our global teams, the people we treat and train, and the fight against avoidable blindness."

Orbis runs long-term in-country programs in 14 countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America. These range from vision centers that provide primary eye care for rural communities to vision screening programs for children to mass administration of antibiotics that fight trachoma, an infectious cause of infectious blindness.

A medical doctor, Dr. Macharia brings to Orbis a diverse wealth of experience in international health and development, having spent twenty years in leadership, management and technical roles. Prior to joining Orbis, she managed HIV prevention, care and treatment programs across nine countries in Africa, and oversaw a portfolio of health and other development programs – including economic strengthening, education and youth development – across 17 countries.

"Having grown up in Kenya and now working to deliver evidence-based, life-changing public health programs, I was attracted to Orbis because of its sustainable approach to tackling avoidable blindness in the areas most affected by the issue," says Dr. Macharia. "I am so pleased to join the Orbis team and to help the organization advance its sight-saving mission."

Dr. Macharia's other notable areas of expertise include HIV programming; reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health; social behavior change communication; tuberculosis; malaria prevention and control; and laboratory strengthening. She is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About Orbis

Orbis is a leading global non-governmental organization that has been a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness for nearly four decades. Orbis transforms lives by delivering the skills, resources and knowledge needed to deliver accessible quality eye care. Working in collaboration with local partners, including hospitals, universities, government agencies and ministries of health, Orbis provides hands-on ophthalmology training, strengthens healthcare infrastructure and advocates for the prioritization of eye health on public health agendas. Orbis operates the world's only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft, and an award-winning telemedicine platform, Cybersight. For the past ten consecutive years, Orbis has achieved Charity Navigator's coveted four-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency, placing Orbis in the top 3% of U.S. charities. In 2021, Orbis earned GuideStar's platinum Seal of Transparency. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

