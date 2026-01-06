Orbis International Appoints John Slattery as Chair of the Board of Directors

Aerospace leader brings decades of aviation expertise and a deep commitment to global eye care

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eye care NGO Orbis International is pleased to announce the appointment of John Slattery as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026. Slattery, a seasoned aerospace executive and innovator, brings more than 25 years of experience in the aviation sector and a longstanding dedication to Orbis's mission to prevent blindness and restore sight in places where eye care is out of reach.

John Slattery, newly appointed Chair of the Board of Directors for Orbis International, pictured outside the Flying Eye Hospital, a unique aircraft delivering sight-saving care worldwide.

Slattery's extensive experience in the aviation sector is uniquely suited to Orbis, whose programs include the Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an aircraft. As Chair, Slattery is committed to deepening Orbis's partnerships across the aviation sector and beyond, ensuring the organization has the relationships and support needed to grow access to eye care worldwide — critical given that 90 percent of all vision loss can be treated or entirely prevented with the right care.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chair at Orbis International, an organization whose mission and impact I have been proud to champion for many years," said Slattery. "The Flying Eye Hospital brings world-class training and care to places where it's needed most and offers a unique connection to the aviation sector, which we hope to build on. I look forward to working with the Board, staff, and partners to advance Orbis's mission and help ensure that avoidable blindness or vision loss never stands in the way of someone's potential."

Slattery's connection to Orbis spans nearly two decades. He first joined the Orbis Board of Directors in 2006, serving until 2013, when he was elected Board Member Emeritus. He returned to the Board in January 2023 and, in addition to his board seat, has served on the Nominating and Governance Committee and as Chair of the Development Committee. Throughout his tenure, Slattery has been a steadfast advocate for Orbis, playing a pivotal role in building support for the organization — most recently helping to achieve a record-breaking gala in 2025.

Currently, Slattery is Chairman at Forgital Group, a global manufacturer of aerospace and industrial forged components. Previously, he served as President & CEO of GE Aviation, the world's leading provider of jet and turboprop engines and aircraft systems, and as President & CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, a leading global manufacturer of commercial aircraft. He is a Fellow of The Royal Aeronautical Society, President Emeritus of The Wings Club Foundation, and an Executive Committee Member of the Board of Directors of the Aerospace Industries Association.

He holds an MBA from the University of Limerick (UL), completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, and is an adjunct professor at UL's Kemmy Business School.

Orbis International works around the world to prevent blindness and restore sight for children and adults in places where eye care is out of reach — so vision problems don't make it harder to learn, earn a living, or enjoy life. Around 1.1 billion people live with vision loss, but with the right care, 90% of it is completely avoidable. That is why Orbis trains doctors, nurses, and other eye care professionals to provide care in their own communities — and works to make sure people of all ages can access the eye exams, glasses, medicine, and surgeries they need to protect and restore their sight. Orbis began this work more than 40 years ago with the Flying Eye Hospital, a teaching hospital on a plane that brings expert training and care where they're needed most. Today, we also work with local hospitals and clinics across Africa, Asia, and Latin America to make eye care available to more people, and we use and develop technology – like our award-winning Cybersight e-learning and telehealth platform, artificial intelligence screening, and virtual reality training — to help eye care teams treat patients more effectively. Orbis ranks in the top 3% of U.S. charities, having earned top marks for transparency and accountability from Charity Navigator, GuideStar, and the Better Business Bureau. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

