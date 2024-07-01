Orbis International Brings Sight-Saving Glaucoma Training to Rural Peru

TRUJILLO, Peru, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eye care nonprofit Orbis International began a five-day on-site hospital training to enhance the skills of local eye care professionals in treating glaucoma. Despite it being the second-leading cause of blindness in Peru, there is a lack of necessary knowledge for treating the disease.

Eye care professionals in Peru build sight-saving skills during an on-site hospital training led by Orbis in 2023. Photo: Geoff Oliver Bugbee

Held at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology (IRO), the leading specialized eye hospital in the rural La Libertad region of northern Peru, the training will improve the surgical techniques of ophthalmologists – who are often the only specialists available for glaucoma care in the region – and train nurses to support these critical surgeries.

The training is made possible through generous funding from Dr. John E. Downing, an Orbis Volunteer Faculty member and donor, and equipment provided by Alcon.

"Dedicated, on-site trainings can make a huge difference in a rural area," says Dr. Doris Macharia, Senior Vice President of Global Programs at Orbis International. "When a hospital is the only option for specialized care, it's critical that its physicians and staff are equipped to handle both common and complex cases. We are grateful for the support that makes this training possible. It will build sight-saving skills that will ultimately transform lives."

Two ophthalmologists will receive hands-on training from Orbis Volunteer Faculty member Dr. Gabriel Lazcano Gomez, a glaucoma expert from Mexico. Four ophthalmic nurses will receive practical training from Orbis staff nurses. During the training, 32 patients with complex glaucoma will undergo surgery. Given that glaucoma primarily affects older individuals, any patients found to have age-related cataracts will receive treatment for this common cause of vision loss as well.

Participants will also learn best practices for educating patients on eye health and preventive care, which is especially important in glaucoma cases because blindness from the condition can be avoided, but only with access to early treatment.

On-site hospital training allows eye care professionals to learn new skills in their own work environment and with their own equipment, promoting confidence and sustainable improvements in patient care.

In Peru, eye care specialists are concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural communities underserved. The training at IRO aims to address this by enhancing the care provided, especially for challenging cases. It will also help IRO serve as a technical adviser for other ophthalmology service providers and community health facilities in northern Peru.

For more than four decades, Orbis has improved eye care access in Peru through training, fellowships, Flying Eye Hospital visits, and equipment donations. While Orbis is active in improving eye care in four regions, another 22 still need basic equipment and training.

About Orbis

Orbis is an international nonprofit delivering sight-saving programs in over 200 countries and territories worldwide so that individuals, families, and communities can thrive. Currently, around 1 billion people across the globe live with completely avoidable blindness and vision loss. For over four decades, Orbis has been tackling this challenge by building strong and sustainable eye care systems that leave a lasting legacy of vision. Orbis runs dedicated in-country programs in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America; develops and implements innovative training and technology, including an award-winning telemedicine and e-learning platform, Cybersight; and operates the world's first and only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft. For the past 11 consecutive years, Orbis has achieved Charity Navigator's coveted four-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency, placing Orbis in the top 3% of U.S. charities. For the past three years, Orbis has earned GuideStar's platinum Seal of Transparency. In 2022, Orbis earned "accredited charity" status from the Better Business Bureau by meeting all 20 of their standards for charity accountability. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

Media Contact

Jenna Montgomery

[email protected]

SOURCE Orbis International