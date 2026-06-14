Orbis International's Flying Eye Hospital Arrives in Peru to Expand Access to Essential Eye Care

With support from Alcon, FedEx, and OMEGA, the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital returns to Peru to carry out a training project in the city of Arequipa.

AREQUIPA, Peru, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eye care nonprofit Orbis International launches a two-week ophthalmic training project today in Arequipa, Peru, on board the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, the world's only fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on a plane. At the invitation of the Ministry of Health and in partnership with Hospital Regional Honorio Delgado Espinoza, the project aims to expand access to high-quality eye care and training across southern Peru, including among rural and indigenous communities.

Dr. Andrea Molinari, a member of Orbis’s Volunteer Faculty, examines a patient during an Orbis Flying Eye Hospital project in Trujillo, Peru, in 2018.

The Flying Eye Hospital is fully integrated into Orbis's broader efforts to strengthen health systems at a national level in Peru. Each of its visits to the country has contributed to strengthening eye care capacity and blindness prevention as part of comprehensive health care in Peru, advancing the shared goals of Orbis and the Ministry of Health.

During the project, Orbis clinical staff and Volunteer Faculty (medical experts) will provide a combination of simulation-based training, hands-on training in surgery and patient care, and practical workshops on a range of topics at the partner hospital and on the plane, located at Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon Airport. Training will focus on key ophthalmic subspecialties, including cataract, glaucoma, oculoplastics, and medical retina, as well as anesthesiology, nursing, and biomedical engineering.

A distinctive feature of this project is that a majority of the Volunteer Faculty come from Latin America and are native Spanish speakers, including ophthalmologists and nurses from Orbis's partner hospitals in Trujillo and Lima. This regional expertise reinforces Orbis's commitment to locally led, culturally relevant training that supports long-term impact.

"This project draws on our phenomenal medical expertise in the region to help expand equitable access to eye care in southern Peru," said Angel Allauca Garcia, Program Director, Peru, for Orbis. "These expert volunteers from Peru, neighboring countries, and the United States will equip local teams with advanced skills and resources to help build a system that enables people in southern Peru to get quality care closer to home."

Since 1982, Orbis has provided training both on and off the Flying Eye Hospital, reaching 97 countries with in-person programs and more than 200 countries and territories virtually through Cybersight, Orbis's telemedicine and e-learning platform.

Alcon has been a generous supporter of Orbis for more than 45 years, providing financial support to the Flying Eye Hospital through the Alcon Foundation, as well as donations of state-of-the-art ophthalmic equipment, surgical products, and supplies through Alcon Cares.

"Orbis is committed to increasing eye care access by developing talent and building strong care delivery systems in communities that otherwise would not receive the eye care services they need," said Charles Herget, VP, Alcon Social Impact and Sustainability. "Alcon's partnership with Orbis is a great example of how non-profit organizations and companies can join forces to make a meaningful and measurable impact."

FedEx donated the MD-10 aircraft that serves as the Flying Eye Hospital and continues to provide essential logistical, financial, and operational support. Volunteer pilots from FedEx fly the aircraft to its destinations around the globe. FedEx is represented on the Orbis International Board of Directors.

"FedEx is proud to support Orbis and its Flying Eye Hospital in expanding specialized eye care for communities in Peru," said Daniel Boubet, Managing Director of Operations, Andean & South Cone Region at FedEx. "Through FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program, we are honored to help advance initiatives that bring together global expertise, local collaboration, and hands-on training to help strengthen healthcare systems and create lasting impact."

Since 2011, OMEGA has proudly supported Flying Eye Hospital projects and works in cooperation with its celebrity brand ambassadors to increase awareness of Orbis and its mission. OMEGA also provides teddy bears to all young patients being treated on the plane.

"This 15th visit to Peru shows exactly how Orbis is making a lasting impact through time," said Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO, OMEGA. "They continue to show dedication, innovation, and high-quality expertise, which certainly resonates with our values at OMEGA. We remain committed to supporting their work as they change lives around the world."

Additional support for this project is provided by AirAsia, Embraer, GE Aerospace, Hexcel, and Woodward Inc.

Orbis in Peru

Orbis has worked in Peru for decades, focusing on establishing vision centers and expanding access to care in rural areas; improving screening, referrals, and treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and building a referral network, a digital database, and raising awareness of retinopathy of prematurity in hospitals where no resources previously existed. In 2022, Orbis established a five-year national partnership with the Ministry of Health, supporting long-term eye health system strengthening in five regions.

About Orbis International

Orbis International works around the world to prevent blindness and restore sight for children and adults in places where eye care is out of reach—so vision problems don't make it harder to learn, earn a living, or enjoy life. Around 1.1 billion people live with vision loss, but with the right care, 90% of it is completely avoidable. That is why Orbis trains doctors, nurses, and other eye care professionals to provide care in their own communities—and works to make sure people of all ages can access the eye exams, glasses, medicine, and surgeries they need to protect and restore their sight. Orbis began this work more than 40 years ago with the Flying Eye Hospital, a teaching hospital on a plane that brings expert training and care where they're needed most. Today, we also work with local hospitals and clinics across Africa, Asia, and Latin America to make eye care available to more people, and we use and develop technology—like our award-winning Cybersight e-learning and telehealth platform, artificial intelligence screening, and virtual reality training—to help eye care teams treat patients more effectively. Orbis ranks in the top 3% of U.S. charities, having earned top marks for transparency and accountability from Charity Navigator, GuideStar, and the Better Business Bureau. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of people in over 140 countries and territories each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $92 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

About OMEGA

Since 1848, OMEGA has been synonymous with excellence, innovation and precision, as well as a pioneering spirit, demonstrated by conquests of the oceans and space. As well as this, no brand is more actively involved in sports timekeeping, with the company having served as the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932. Most importantly, OMEGA has a tradition of quality in watchmaking. This reputation was reinforced in 2015 with the introduction of METAS-approved Master Chronometer certification, representing the Swiss industry's highest standard of precision, magnetic-resistance and performance.

Media Contacts

Orbis International

Jenna Montgomery

Interim Lead, Global Communications and Marketing

[email protected]

Alcon

Steven Smith

+ 41 589 112 111 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 551 8057 (Fort Worth)

[email protected]

FedEx

Heather Harshbarger

Communications Advisor

+ 1 901 434 3530

OMEGA

OMEGA International Press Office

Rue Jakob-Stämpfli 96 – 2502 Biel/Bienne - Switzerland

Tel. +41 32 343 9211

[email protected]

www.omegawatches.com

SOURCE Orbis International