Orbis Mortgage Group and Indi The Independent Mortgage Company Announce Joint Venture: The OIM Group

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Orbis Mortgage Group has announced a strategic joint venture with Indi The Independent Mortgage Company (o/a Indi Mortgage), marking a significant evolution in the Canadian mortgage environment. This transaction has created The Orbis Independent Mortgage Group (The OIM Group), a multi-brand mortgage platform founded by the combination of two nationally recognized brokerages celebrated for their innovation, broker-first culture, and rapid nationwide growth.

Both the Orbis and Indi brands will continue to operate under their existing management teams. Previous Indi shareholders are now stakeholders in The OIM Group, which also includes Orbis Mortgage Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The OIM Group is now one of the largest national independent mortgage brokerage platforms in Canada and the only group with active brokerage and lending operations spanning both Canada and the United States. It is powered by more than 750 mortgage professionals, leading-edge technology infrastructure, and Swyft Mortgage, the in-house alternative lender exclusively available to The OIM Group. The executive team will be made up of Teddy Kyres, Gord Ross, Gord Appel, and Chris Churchill-Smith who will maintain their current positions. The OIM Group will originate over $10 billion in mortgage volume in 2026.

The OIM Group Delivers Tangible Benefits to Mortgage Brokers

Mortgage brokers within The OIM Group gain access to a range of unique tools and resources designed to maximize growth, efficiency, and long-term financial security:

Swyft Mortgage – An in-house, alternative lender offering proprietary mortgage solutions, exclusive to The OIM Group brokers. Broker Pension & Savings Plan – Funded by The OIM Group, allowing brokers to build long-term savings and grow equity without affecting their commissions. Central Underwriting Hub – National coverage providing critical support and access to all lenders in order to help brokers fund more volume and generate higher income. Exclusive Coaching and Training – Combining the industry knowledge and experience of both Indi and Orbis to deliver unmatched professional development. Access to U.S. Mortgage Market – Enabling brokers to refer mortgages in the U.S. Independent Mortgage Network (IMN) – A new option for brokers who want to maintain their professional identity while benefiting from The OIM Group's full infrastructure.

The Future of Mortgage Brokering in Canada

Indi Mortgage brings a strong national brand and an exceptional workplace culture built on integrity, prioritizing high compensation, ongoing education, and support. Indi continues to expand in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and the Maritimes, providing brokers with essential operational resources, including national residential lender access, custom marketing, compliance support and a flexible approach to technology. Indi also offers a competitive edge with a dedicated Commercial Division, allowing agents to easily serve clients with complex financing needs in commercial, multi-unit, and development lending.

Orbis is operational in Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia and holds a dominant position in the province of Quebec with a hybrid-bank brokerage model focused on individual broker growth. Orbis offers hands-on coaching, business development support, a commercial division, and an internal underwriting desk, enabling brokers to scale efficiently. Orbis has also developed Veritas (VTS), an AI-powered proprietary deal management system that acts as a "Command Center" for brokers. Veritas streamlines compliance, payroll, deal management, and CRM functions, creating operational efficiencies that save time, reduce costs, and empower brokers to focus on growing their business.

A New Standard for the Independent Brokerage Model

The OIM Group represents a new era in the mortgage brokerage industry — one where independence is strengthened through scale, innovation, and financial security for brokers.

"By integrating the infrastructure and strengths of both Orbis and Indi, we're creating a platform that better serves our brokers and raises the standard for the industry. The future of mortgage brokering and lending lies in combining efficient, in-house lending capabilities with a platform truly focused on helping brokers scale, market, and achieve their ambitions. I look forward to working with Gord Appel and Gord Ross to redefine what mortgage professionals should expect from their brokerage partner."

- Teddy Kyres, CEO, The OIM Group.

"When two great organizations come together, experience compounds, vision aligns, and the result is more than growth — it's a new standard of trust, strength, and possibility for the clients and professionals we serve."

- Gordon Appel, President & COO, Indi Mortgage.

About The Orbis Independent Mortgage Group (The OIM Group)

Headquartered in Montreal, The OIM Group oversees brokerage operations across Canada and the U.S., including Orbis Mortgage Group, in-house alternative lender Swyft Mortgage, and the upcoming IMN: Independent Mortgage Network. The OIM Group is the first platform in Canada to offer a brokerage contributed Pension & Savings Plan exclusively to its brokers / agents.

About Indi Mortgage

Indi Mortgage is a Canadian Mortgage Brokerage with over 30 years of active operations in the Canadian mortgage industry. Today, Indi operates coast-to-coast, with over 500 agents; maintaining a strong national brand and an exceptional broker culture across British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and the Maritimes. Indi Mortgage has built a robust foundation of trust with its lending partners, service providers, agents, and clients; utilizing a proven model that prioritizes high compensation and comprehensive support to propel agent personal wellness and professional success. A dedicated Commercial Division is available for complex lending needs.

https://oim.group

SOURCE Orbis Mortgage Group