ORBIS Production Crowned #1 Video Production Company in Italy by Prestigious TVC Award

VENICE, Italy, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a ground-breaking moment that will resonate across the global media landscape, ORBIS Production, the creative powerhouse behind some of the most iconic visual content of the last decade, has been named the #1 Video Production Company in Italy by the highly coveted Top Video Production Companies Awards (TVC Awards). This monumental accolade was unveiled during an exclusive event held in Venice, synchronizing with the high-profile Venice Film Festival, further amplifying ORBIS Production's dominant presence in the European and global video production industry.

Since its establishment in 2009, ORBIS Production has been a beacon of innovation, delivering state-of-the-art visual narratives that have captivated audiences worldwide. With its headquarters in Milan and a strategic network of offices in Rome, Paris, Vienna, Zurich, London, Munich, and Dubai, ORBIS Production has become the go-to production company for global giants like Armani, Dior, Prada, UBS, Intel, Samsung, Warner Bros., CNN, DHL, Hearst, IOC, Panasonic, Disney, FIFA, Ducati, BOSCH, UNICEF, and IKEA. The recognition by the TVC Award, based on an authoritative industry ranking and the discerning evaluation of an independent panel of experts, underscores ORBIS Production's unparalleled contribution to the art of film and video production.

"This award is a monumental achievement for ORBIS Production and a testament to the limitless creativity and relentless drive of our team," said Mike Lisjak, Global Executive Producer of ORBIS Production. "We've consistently pushed the envelope in video production, redefining the standards of storytelling and visual impact. Being honored as the leading video production company in Italy is not just a validation of our efforts but a bold statement of our commitment to excellence on the global stage."

The TVC Award ceremony, held in Venice during the same period as the Venice Film Festival, was a celebration of ORBIS Production's cutting-edge achievements in crafting some of the most compelling TV commercials, viral online content, branded videos, corporate films, documentaries, and critically acclaimed feature films.

ORBIS Production's approach is nothing short of revolutionary. The company offers a 360-degree suite of services that sets it apart in a fiercely competitive industry. Beyond video production, ORBIS excels in international communications, film production, digital marketing, casting, location scouting, top-tier equipment rental, and post-production services, making it the ultimate one-stop-shop for brands and agencies worldwide. This holistic approach has earned ORBIS the trust of the world's most influential brands, who rely on its expertise to deliver visually stunning and narratively compelling content that resonates across all platforms.

"Our journey has been one of continuous innovation, and this award is a powerful motivator to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in video production," Lisjak continued. "The future is filled with endless creative possibilities, and we are more excited than ever to explore new frontiers in storytelling and visual excellence."

The decision by the TVC Award to name ORBIS Production as the leading video production company in Italy is a reflection of the company's unwavering dedication to quality, creativity, and client satisfaction. This prestigious accolade not only cements ORBIS Production's leadership in Italy but also solidifies its position as a global trailblazer in the video production industry.

