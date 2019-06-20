Orbis Secures USD $2 Million Funding from the David and Molly Pyott Foundation to Strengthen Eye Health in Zambia

The grant will enable Orbis to:

support residency training at the University Teaching Hospital – Eye Hospital (UTH Eye Hospital) to facilitate the delivery of a high-quality residency training program aimed at increasing the numbers of competent Ophthalmology graduates.

support improved clinical and operational capacity for the hospital to provide comprehensive quality adult and paediatric eye health services.

facilitate the demand for and increase the uptake of services at UTH Eye Hospital and key health facilities in Lusaka .

. ensure national eye health issues are prioritized and promoted through robust engagement with key influencers, including national, regional and local government officials.

conduct a supply chain study in conjunction with the London Business School and the University of Zambia Graduate School of Business to develop fact-based and data-driven recommendations for improving access for patients and professionals to all the ophthalmic drugs, consumables and equipment necessary for the provision of eye care in the country.

The David and Molly Pyott Foundation has further extended support to Kitwe Eye Annex, another Orbis partner facility in the Copperbelt province, to strengthen their cataract surgical capacity and outreach programs through procurement of equipment and a community outreach bus.

Commenting on this announcement, Dr. Danny Haddad, Orbis Chief of Programs said, "We are most grateful to the David and Molly Pyott Foundation for their generous funding that will allow us to continue our important work in Lusaka. Orbis is proud to have supported the eye unit of the University Teaching Hospital, which now has the status of an independent eye hospital. We have made good progress working together with UTH to develop their people by providing high quality training for ophthalmology students and the faculty. However, further investment was needed to further build human resources, clinical capacity, equipment and residency training. Now we have the means, we look forward to strengthening eye health in Lusaka over the next three years."

About Orbis

Orbis is a leading global non-governmental organization that has been a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of blindness for over 30 years. Orbis transforms lives by delivering the skills, resources and knowledge needed to deliver accessible quality eye care. Working in collaboration with local partners including hospitals, universities, government agencies and ministries of health, Orbis provides hands-on ophthalmology training, strengthens healthcare infrastructure and advocates for the prioritization of eye health on public health agendas. Orbis operates the world's only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

