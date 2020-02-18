Orbis Technologies, Inc., Receives New Semantic Data Compression and Transmission Patent

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Technologies, Inc., a global leader in providing enterprise content management and highly specialized cloud analytics software, announced earlier this month the issuance of a new patent entitled, "Systems and Computer Implemented Methods for Semantic Data Compression" (US 10,545,918 B2).

This patent addresses methods to optimize the compression and transmission of data across distributed enterprise computer systems. It enables the efficient transfer of data over communication networks with connectivity and transmission constraints. Our approach enables clients to reliably and efficiently keep data updated and optimized. As a leader in enterprise content management, Orbis is committed to improving and simplifying clients' business processes.

"Our clients manage and move large amounts of data daily. The addition of this patent, in conjunction with our award-winning content management software, significantly improves efficiency and reduces costs for content-driven enterprises," says Brian Ippolito, President, and CEO of Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Since 2014 Orbis has received a total of 10 U.S. patents in various content management technology components such as Big Data, semantic search, and content correlation.

About Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Orbis Technologies, Inc. is an established global leader in delivering innovative technology to companies ranging from Fortune 50 to the U.S. Federal Government. Orbis is recognized for its advanced semantic driven enterprise content management platforms and highly specialized cloud analytics software. Their elite team of subject-matter experts help clients assess, optimize, and build next-generation digital content platforms. Orbis is headquartered in Annapolis (MD) with offices in Audubon (PA), Orlando (FL) and Melbourne (FL), with subsidiaries in Chennai, India, and Sydney, Australia. To learn more about Orbis Technologies, Inc and their software visit https://www.orbistechnologies.com.

SOURCE Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.orbistechnologies.com

