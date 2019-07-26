Orbis Technologies, Inc. Secures Spot on $500M DOJ BPA for Data Analytics Services

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) selected Orbis Technologies, Inc. as a prime contractor for a 5-year Blank Purchase Agreement (BPA) in the Justice Management Division. The DOJ estimates that it will purchase $500 million in solutions and services over the five-year term of this Multiple Award Small Business Set-Aside Blanket Purchase Agreement.

The Orbis AARDVARK solution software meets the DOJ's challenges to properly analyze large volumes of data (electronic or otherwise).

The AARDVARK software is a collection of automated data fusion applications that provides analytical, situational awareness, and intelligence production capabilities. Orbis has proven expertise in deploying AARDVARK's cutting-edge technologies for multiple contracts within the Department of Defense (DoD) and is excited to extend these capabilities to the JMD.

Orbis Technologies, Inc., is an established global leader in providing Content Management Software, Solutions, and Services to clients around the world. Orbis' clients are market leaders in the Manufacturing, Health Care, Publishing, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, and Federal Government markets. Orbis is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, with offices in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Orlando, Florida, Chennai, India, and Sydney, Australia.

For more information about Orbis Technologies and their software visit https://www.orbistechnologies.com

