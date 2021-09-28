Orbit Adds New Drought Feature to B-hyve Smart Sprinkler Timers to Help Consumers Conserve More Water

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit, the leader in smart watering with B-hyve technology, announced a major app feature update that helps address drought conditions in a geographic area by monitoring use, need and weather patterns. B-hyve launched this feature to provide their customers with a better way to manage water usage during drought conditions.

Built to provide better control of watering during drought seasons, B-hyve's new feature ties into a customer's local drought data and weather forecasts, automatically adjusting to use less water while still keeping plants healthy.

How it Works

When using the drought feature in the app, customers can identify the level of drought for their location based on the D0 - D4 drought scale at drought.gov and set the appropriate drought level for their zones based on the recommendation for their location. Using smart technology, B-hyve will adjust the watering schedule to reduce water use during drought conditions. As drought conditions change, users can update their settings in the app with the press of a button.

"Aridification in the West is at crisis levels, and it never fails to surprise people how much water it takes to run their sprinklers," said Stuart Eyring, CEO of Orbit. "We need to take a much more scientific approach if we want to do our part in alleviating chronic shortages in our water supply. Our new app feature gives homeowners the ability to save water, keep their yard plants healthy and contribute to drought management that is localized for their conditions. Smart technology is a pathway to keeping lawns healthy and conserving water."

Following local recommendations during drought conditions is a good start, but it's usually given as broad, general guidance. For example, this summer in Utah, property owners were asked to water twice per week, but during recent monsoon storms, no watering was needed for up to two weeks.

Each of our individual contributions in reducing water use leads to significant savings for the whole area. During a recent rain event in Utah – with drought conditions at historic highs – B-hyve users saved an estimated 317.6 million gallons of water just through automatic rain delays. This is equivalent to 480 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Orbit's major water savings during these storms points to the transformative impact smart watering can have in addressing and improving water sustainability.

