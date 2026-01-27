Orbit Analytics Announces Partnership with Databricks to Empower Enterprises with Modern, Unified Data Intelligence

Orbit Analytics Data Pipelines accelerate ERP-to-Lakehouse integration with automated, governed, and ERP-aware data flows

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Analytics, a leading provider of AI-powered enterprise reporting and analytics solutions for Oracle applications, today announced a partnership with Databricks , the Data and AI company, to deliver faster, smarter, and more unified data intelligence to enterprise customers.

The partnership combines the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform with Orbit Analytics' direct-connect integration capabilities for Oracle Fusion, E-Business Suite (EBS), and other ERP systems. Together, they will enable enterprises to harness governed and timely insights across financial, operational, and strategic data while dramatically reducing implementation time and cost.

"Modern enterprises face a critical challenge: unlocking near-real-time insights from complex ERP environments," said Rupesh Sharma, CEO of Orbit Analytics. "By joining forces with Databricks, we're simplifying that process. Customers can now use a single, scalable platform to unify ERP reporting, advanced analytics, and AI-driven decision making—without the traditional data silos or latency that slow business responsiveness."

As part of the partnership, Orbit Analytics is releasing Data Pipelines, a purpose-built, ERP-aware pipeline framework that lands curated ERP data into Delta Lake with end-to-end governance through Unity Catalog, Databricks' unified and open governance solution for data and AI. The solution enables teams to move from source systems to analytics-ready tables in hours or days rather than weeks or months—without stitching together multiple tools.

Through the partnership, customers will gain native integration with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, allowing them to seamlessly ingest, transform, and analyze ERP data on Databricks using SQL, Python, and AI models. Organizations will also be able to leverage Lakeflow Spark Declarative Pipelines, Unity Catalog, and AI/BI to extend Orbit's prebuilt data models and accelerate enterprise reporting modernization.

Key benefits for joint customers include:

Native integration between Oracle ERP systems, Orbit Analytics, and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform

Automated data ingestion and transformation pipelines for ERP data

Enhanced support for AI-powered forecasting, anomaly detection, and financial planning

Lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional data warehouse architectures

Accelerated reporting implementation leveraging Orbit's prebuilt analytics templates

A joint customer, The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), one of the largest public transit agencies in the U.S., serving over 65 million passengers annually, needed to bring data from multiple source systems, such as Oracle Fusion ERP and HCM. "One of the major challenges we faced was extracting data from Fusion ERP into Databricks using PVOs," said Madhu Chava, Cloud Solutions expert, MARTA. "We onboarded Orbit Analytics, which has greatly simplified this process. The tool enables us to build pipelines seamlessly, extracting data from Oracle Fusion into Databricks. It is very user-friendly, significantly reduces development effort, and provides a wide range of source and destination adapters."

The Orbit Analytics partnership with Databricks underscores both companies' commitment to helping organizations turn data into business value—faster, smarter, and with greater scalability than ever before.

About Orbit Analytics

Orbit Analytics is an AI-powered business intelligence and data analytics solutions company with products designed to empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data. Seamlessly integrating with all ERP systems, cloud data platforms, and essential business applications, Orbit Analytics delivers real-time access to unified data from diverse sources via its core products GL Sense and Data Pipelines. This enables business users to effortlessly craft interactive reports, dynamic dashboards, and insightful visualizations in ways not possible through native ERP applications.

Orbit's solutions accelerate report migration from Oracle ERP systems and other legacy tools, making it easier than ever to modernize analytics workflows. By transforming raw data into actionable insights, Orbit Analytics empowers industries to make informed decisions, enhance operational efficiency, and drive exceptional business performance. With Orbit Analytics, an organization's data becomes a strategic asset, not a cost center, fueling innovation and driving decision-making in a modern landscape. Visit https://www.orbitanalytics.com/ to learn more.

