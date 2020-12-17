Orbit Coffee Boldly Goes Where No One Has Gone Before

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy drinks are a modern phenomenon with ancient roots. Historically, the primary way to get a caffeine boost was via a cup of black tea or some fresh-brewed coffee. While those are still available in the 21st-century, another option has been added to the mix. Now, if you're in search of a pick-me-up, you can also stop at any convenience store and choose from a wall of different energy-drink brands.

While most energy-boosting products tend to fall into either one of these two categories, there's one brand that is attempting to bring both together into a single, powerfully effective product. Orbit Coffee has managed to blend the classic art of coffee with the modern convenience of an energy drink.

The Italian-based company has designed a product that brings together an impressive lineup of ingredients designed to keep the energy flowing. This consists of a carefully calibrated concoction of both slow- and fast-working carbohydrates. Maca root — an old Peruvian supplement that improves energy, cognition, and physical performance — is also added in for good measure. As the pièce de résistance, Orbit Coffee includes a generous dose of classic Italian coffee flavoring with a dash of chocolate to top it all off.

Taken together, this punchy combo of quality ingredients can be the ideal way to overcome an energy slump. If the ingredients were the primary selling point, though, Orbit Coffee would simply be another energy-drink option up on the shelf.

What helps the brand particularly stand out is its open-and-go packaging. Orbit delivers its products in easy-to-use pouches that contain an uplifting 133 milligrams of caffeine all infused into a minuscule 0.8 fluid ounces. For those of you counting at home, that's almost 150% of the caffeine found in an average 8-ounce cup a joe. The ability to pack so much punch into such a small, spill-proof capsule is what makes Orbit Coffee so appealing. Its products can be taken on the go and kept on hand until they're needed. Then, when you feel your energy lagging, in the words of the company's website, all you need to do is "open it, drink it, and lift off."

