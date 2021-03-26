Orbit Coffee Delivers a Convenient New Take on the Professional Pick-Me-Up

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Coffee is a product created by Cleverit Corp. The brand is revolutionizing the energy drink industry by making access to clean, high-quality, and long-lasting energy as easy as possible. The brand is also doing away with the immature "high school stigma" that comes with getting energy via an overly sugary, canned beverage.

The modern world demands a lot from the average individual. It doesn't matter if someone is a student or a parent, a CEO or an employee, a construction worker or a desk jockey. 21st-century life has a way of putting extreme demands on practically everyone. This pressure creates mental and physical exhaustion on a regular basis, which drives countless individuals to a solution as old as the hills: caffeine.

Unfortunately, most caffeinated solutions are either found via extremely unhealthy energy drinks or ridiculous quantities of coffee. However, the folks at Cleverit Corp have found a way to combine the positives of both energy drinks and coffee while leaving all of the undesirables behind.

Orbit Coffee is small, convenient, and effective. It is made from high-quality ingredients, including Italian-brewed java and the ancient supplement Maca root. This lines up with the brand's desire to conduct "careful research and study of the latest findings in science and nutrition" with the goal of meeting the nutritional needs of students, athletes, and professionals across the globe.

While Orbit Coffee's ingredients are uniquely chosen to provide a long-lasting, steady energy supply, it's the product's delivery that truly helps it stand apart from traditional energy-boosting options. The Italian brand has packaged its product in tiny pouches. Each holds less than an ounce of fluid, making it easy to keep close by in any and every situation. When an energy slump strikes, all that's needed is to open a pouch, down the mouthful of contents, and tap into a solid dose of sustainable, low-calorie energy.

The convenience of the packaging combined with the quality of the ingredients (and the general lack of unhealthy ones) makes Orbit Coffee a unique energy solution that can be utilized in practically any modern lifestyle.

About Orbit Coffee: Orbit Coffee is a product of Cleverit Corp. It is an entity that is controlled by EthicSport, a leading name in the Italian sports nutrition industry. Cleverit Corp was born out of a desire to use science to meet the nutritional needs of professionals, with a focus on athletes in particular.

