Orbit Coffee is a Space-Age Solution to Antiquated Energy Drinks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Coffee debuts their coffee-flavored portable energy powder to the United States retail market. Orbit Coffee set out to create a product that would provide sustained energy throughout the day with the added brainpower of Maca Root. Orbit's flagship mocha flavor is made from real Italian coffee, and natural chocolate flavor, but it's the way that Orbit combines their ingredients that makes for a truly unique product.

Orbit starts with the real powdered Italian coffee, and adds an extra boost of caffeine, sequential carbohydrates, and Maca, for energy that is focused and long-lasting. Maca, which is also called Peruvian ginseng, is considered a superfood, and a nootropic; a substance that enhances cognitive function. While research is still being conducted on the entirety of the Maca plant, it is evident that some of the beneficial effects may stem from the fact that Maca is so nutrient dense.

Maca is often referred to as an energy booster, but it does not contain any caffeine, making it a perfect complementary addition to Orbit Coffee's already caffeinated formula. However, Maca does contain vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, C, and D, as well as the minerals iron, magnesium, copper, zinc, sodium, potassium, and calcium. Adding an extra dose of Maca throughout the day can be a supplemental pick-me-up, especially when paired with caffeine.

It is this type of ingredient synergy that makes Orbit Coffee stand out compared to similar products. Orbit has put considerable time and effort into sourcing quality ingredients as well as learning how those ingredients can best work in tandem to create a better experience for their customers. For example, the unique relationship between the added caffeine in Orbit Coffee and the benefit of sequential carbohydrates.

Orbit Coffee contains 133MG of caffeine per single-serving packet, which is then mixed into 8 fluid ounces of water. This is a significant upgrade from the average cup of regular brewed coffee, which contains 95MG of caffeine per 8oz serving. Unlike common energy drinks, Orbit Coffee does not have the same energy crash.

Orbit's secret is their "calibrated mixture of the fast-releasing carbohydrates, fructose and dextrose, and slow-releasing carbohydrates, maltodextrin and isomaltulose, helps you to sustain long-lasting activities."

Orbit Coffee emerged as a passion project from the Italian nutrition brand, EthicSport. Since 2006, EthicSport has been setting the standard for sports nutrition products in Italy and throughout Europe, so the parent company was already quite familiar with the latest in health and wellness ingredients.

Orbit outshines regular energy drinks with its flavor, nutritional value, and portability. Orbit Coffee is a brand to watch as they kick off their U.S. expansion by the end of 2020.

