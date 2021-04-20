Orbit Coffee Offers a Deliciously Convenient Energy Boost for Athletes Everywhere

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes of all stripes struggle at times with a lack of energy. The problem tends to revolve around the need for something that does more than spike sugar levels and overload their systems with caffeine. This was precisely what the staff of Cleverit Corp had in mind when they developed their product Orbit Coffee. The energy-boosting beverage is scientifically optimized to quickly deliver long-lasting energy that is ideal for any high-performance activity.

Cleverit Corp is an offshoot of the leading Italian sports nutrition brand EthicSport. Both Cleverit Corp and its parent company were "born out of careful research and study of the latest findings in science and nutrition, with the purpose of meeting the nutritional needs of all athletes and creating more awareness of nutritional-related issues specific to competitive sports."

In other words, the growing family of brands has sought to find healthy ways to meet the needs of athletes across the globe. This includes the ongoing desire to stay energized. In search of an answer, the R&D team at Cleverit Corp put its collective shoulder to the wheel and began looking for a way to address the problem. The solution that the brand came up with was Orbit Coffee. In the words of the brand, "we wanted to create an energy booster with coffee flavour that offers to the consumers a way to achieve peak performance during high-intensity activities."

While technically geared toward any consumer that needs a pick-me-up, Orbit Coffee is an excellent way for an athlete — professional or otherwise — to tap into some sustained energy on the fly. The product comes in small pre-packaged pouches that can be consumed in a single sip. Each pouch delivers a unique combination of fast and slow carbs as well as an infusion of Maca root, all of which delivers a long-lasting level of energy and focus. Toss in the mocha flavoring, and the Italian energy booster is a win in practically any scenario, whether you're gearing up for a championship tournament or heading to a pick-up game at a local park.

About Orbit Coffee: Orbit Coffee is a product of Cleverit Corp, which is a subsidiary of EthicSport. The Italian brand is dedicated to meeting the nutritional needs of athletes, students, professionals, and other consumers around the globe. It has recently been expanding its presence into the U.S. market, where it has found a warm reception to its novel, nutrition-focused take on energy drinks.

