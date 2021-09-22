Orbit Coffee Offers a Taste of Italy... And A Sight of The Stars

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Coffee answers the energy cravings of the modern lifestyle. It cuts out the need to track down a cup of coffee by offering its coffee-flavored, energy-infused proprietary formula in convenient, easy-to-use packaging that is ideal for the modern lifestyle.

Coffee has always been an important part of life on the Italian peninsula. From a simple Moka pot to a complex coffee shop brew, coffee is part-and-parcel of the Italian lifestyle.

It's also a big part of the rest of the world's lifestyle, as well. In fact, Americans, in particular, have always associated strongly with coffee ever since they dumped crates of tea into the ocean during the Boston Tea Party.

The mutual adoration for coffee in both Italy and the U.S. is well documented. However, the convenience of a morning cuppa continues to be a struggle. Unless a to-go cup is perpetually handy, it's difficult to answer one's coffee cravings — and energy needs, by extension — without dropping everything and heading to a local coffee shop or home brewer.

That's where Orbit Coffee is rewriting the playbook. The Italian energy brand has created a sweet and simple product that answers consumer's energy requirements without the need to heat water or even get out a cup — and the best part? It's infused with a coffee flavor.

Orbit Coffee comes in small 0.85 fl oz servings that remind one of nothing so much as an espresso shot. However, Orbit offers a much bigger punch than a swig from an espresso machine.

The product uses a combination of carbohydrates to deliver energy quickly and keep it going for a long time. Fast-acting carbs get right to work waking up the body and sharpening the mind. Slow-acting carbs then come into play, helping to sustain energy levels and avoid a crash. To top it all off, Maca Root is included to add an extra layer of cognitive and physical performance into the mix.

Where Orbit Coffee really caters to the modern consumer, though, is in the packaging. The brand's proprietary formula is packaged in a small, non-drip pouch that can be stored in a purse, backpack, or anywhere where it can stay cool and dry. Then, when the time comes, anyone can, as the company's slogan goes, "open it, drink it, and lift off." It's convenience perfected.

About Orbit Coffee: Orbit Coffee was created by Cleverit Corp, a subsidiary of the leading Italian sports nutrition brand EthicSport. The product was created to help sustain athletes, professionals, and consumers of all walks of life who are looking for a convenient, predictable, and long-lasting form of energy. Learn more about Orbit Coffee at www.orbitcoffee.us .

