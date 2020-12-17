Orbit Coffee Provides a Stellar Pick-Me-Up Laced with Nostalgic Vibes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no shortage of energy drinks on the market these days. It's easy to nab a Monster at the grocery store on the way to work, guzzle a Rockstar after lunch, or down a can of Red Bull before you start working on a late-night assignment. Nevertheless, there has never been an energy drink that can truly compete with the greatest caffeine king of them all: coffee.

This is precisely what gives Orbit Coffee its edge. The Italian energy drink brand specializes in delivering a surprisingly potent pick-me-up that is steeped in a nostalgic blend of classic Italian coffee and chocolate. The flavor profile makes Orbit Coffee's energy shots the perfect way to reach new heights as you go about your day.

The brand's unique product comes prepackaged in simple, spill-proof, on-the-go plastic pouches that provide a robust 133 milligrams of caffeine contained in a mere 0.8 fluid ounces. This makes Orbit Coffee's products easy to keep on hand until they're needed. That way, whenever and wherever that early morning drag or midday slump takes place, all that's needed is to tear a capsule open and down its contents for an infusion that, in the words of the brand, delivers "long-lasting energy, great digestibility, and a taste of Italian Coffee."

The digestibility aspect of the product comes from Orbit's use of both fast carbohydrates, such as fructose and dextrose, as well as slow carbohydrates like maltodextrin and isomaltulose. In addition, the compound includes a dose of Maca root, a Peruvian supplement known for its ability to boost energy, enhance cognition, and improve physical performance.

When brought together, Orbit Coffee's ingredients create a powerful blend that is designed to deliver energy with maximum convenience and a delicious coffee taste that greatly differs from tacky energy drink flavors.

While the fledgling brand is fairly new on the scene, it shows impressive potential as an up-and-coming energy drink option. It's 2020 efforts to expand into the e-commerce space and cross over into the United States' marketplace also bodes well for Orbit Coffee's long-term success in the not-too-distant future.

