Orbit Coffee Provides Accessible Energy for High-Intensity Activities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Cleverit Corp know what it takes to get through the daily grind. The hustle of daily life is relentless in its demand for energy and focus. That's why they created their ground-breaking energy shot Orbit Coffee.

Orbit Coffee is a turbo-charged energy booster that brings energy, convenience, and taste to the table. The company describes Orbit Coffee as "a unique product for people who just need to make it happen. Always…"

The unique aspect of the beverage comes from a trio of ingredients:

High caffeine content — at a clip of 133mg of caffeine per shot — delivers a punch of energy that gets to work quickly after consumption.

— at a clip of 133mg of caffeine per shot — delivers a punch of energy that gets to work quickly after consumption. Maca root delivers an ancient and venerable source of nutrients that enhances focus, mood, and performance.

delivers an ancient and venerable that enhances focus, mood, and performance. Sequential carbohydrates combine for a long source of energy that doesn't quit after that first spike in energy wears off.

That last item, sequential carbohydrates, can be further broken down into two distinct categories. Orbit Coffee includes both fast carbohydrates — such as fructose and dextrose — as well as slow carbohydrates — in the form of maltodextrin and isomaltulose. These are delivered in a calibrated mixture that results in a powerful, long-lasting source of energy.

From a quick boost to enhanced focus to prolonged endurance, Orbit Coffee is ideal for anyone engaging in high-performance activities. This could be playing sports, giving a presentation at work, or studying for an exam. Regardless of the situation, if there's a need for a sustained pick-me-up, Orbit Coffee can deliver.

What's more, the product also comes packaged in a convenient spill-proof, on-the-go pouch. This makes it ideal to keep in purses, backpacks, gym backs, and briefcases.

Each pouch comes with a minimalistic 0.8 fluid ounces of content. This makes the product fast and easy to consume. It also sports a mocha flavor that combines a delectable Italian roast with a hint of delicious Italian chocolate, to boot.

From taste to convenience, quick energy to long-lasting endurance, Orbit Coffee is a product that is revolutionizing the concept of an "energy drink." Its recent arrival in the U.S. marketplace is a game-changer for energy-hungry Americans from all walks of life.

About Orbit Coffee: Orbit Coffee was created by Cleverit Corp, a subsidiary of the leading Italian sports nutrition brand EthicSport. The product is designed to help sustain athletes, professionals, and consumers of all walks of life who are looking for a convenient, predictable, and long-lasting form of energy. Learn more about Orbit Coffee at www.orbitcoffee.us .

