Orbit Coffee Uses Maca Root To Keep Customers Focused

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Coffee is an Italian energy-boosting beverage that recently entered the U.S. marketplace where it is quickly growing in popularity. Along with carefully formulated caffeine, coffee, and carbohydrates, the energy booster also utilizes the Peruvian wonder veggie Maca root to enhance its formula and make it more effective.

Orbit Coffee is an energy booster like no other. Produced by Cleverit Corp, the Italian beverage was developed by a team of experts that brought twenty years of experience to bear on a single goal: to make a product that used high-quality ingredients to genuinely help people stay awake and alert without a crash.

The result of this group effort was Orbit Coffee. Each serving of Orbit Coffee comes in a small, convenient sealed pouch. This lean and mean receptacle contains 0.8 fluid ounces of pure Italian energy provided via 133mg of caffeine combined with sequential carbohydrates specifically chosen to provide quick, long-lasting energy without a crash. The entire mixture is wrapped in a hint of delicious Italian chocolate flavor that makes it easy on the palette as it goes down.

One of the biggest factors that helps Orbit Coffee stand out from the crowd, though, is its use of Maca root. The popular South American vegetable primarily grows high in the Andes mountain range in central Peru, has a lot of nutritional value, and is often ingested in supplement form. Along with adding an earthy, nutty flavor to the overall mixture, the Maca root present in Orbit Coffee can help boost performance, raise energy levels, improve mood, and enhance overall cognition.

While Orbit Coffee is associated with its classic Italian chocolate and coffee flavors, it's the quiet ingredients working in the background that truly make the difference. Standing tall amongst these is Maca root. The inclusion of this uniquely potent nutritional supplement allows Orbit Coffee to raise consumers' energy levels higher than the Andes themselves. Its presence in the product's innovative formula is a testament to the fact that the folks behind the label are truly committed to their goal of offering "consumers a way to achieve peak performance during high-intensity activities."

About Orbit Coffee: Orbit Coffee is a product created by Cleverit Corp. The Italian-based brand is a subsidiary of the leading sports nutrition brand, EthicSport. Both companies focus on creating effective products that utilize scientific research and use quality ingredients to help individuals maximize their efforts, both in athletic competitions as well as everyday life.

